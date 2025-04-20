Bedrock Unlocks New Yield Streams on BNB Chain and Berachain After BR Token Launch

SINGAPORE, April 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — After the successful launch of its BR token via Binance Wallet IDO and listings on leading centralized exchanges, Bedrock, part of GoldenBull Enterprise, continues to strengthen its position as a multi-asset liquid restaking protocol. This time by expanding yield-generating opportunities for Bitcoin holders across both BNB Chain and Berachain.

As part of its post-IDO roadmap, Bedrock has deepened its presence on BNB Chain by partnering with top platforms, such as PancakeSwap and Tranchess. Users can tap into BTC-pegged liquidity pools on PancakeSwap or opt for structured vaults on Tranchess that cater to different risk and return preferences. These options offer an accessible and sustainable way to generate yield on BTC-backed assets, supporting Bedrock’s mission to unlock the next era of Bitcoin utility.

In parallel, Bedrock is also expanding into the Berachain ecosystem. With the bridge from BNB Chain to Berachain now live, users can explore high-yield opportunities and engage with one of the most practical use cases for BR beyond staking. These strategies are designed to align with Berachain’s Proof of Liquidity (PoL) framework.

One highlight of this expansion is the approval of Bedrock’s BR/wBERA Reward Vaults on Kodiak, which were greenlit under Berachain’s RFRV Batch 3 program .

“Being part of Berachain’s RFRV program reinforces our commitment to sustainable yield design — not just for Bedrock, but for the broader Bera ecosystem as well,” said Zhuling Chen, Core Contributor at Bedrock.

Additional Berachain opportunities are now live across partner protocols, including Berachain Hub, Infrared, Beraborrow, and Goldilocks DAO, with competitive APRs and growing TVL across vaults.

As Bedrock accelerates its BTCFi expansion, users can expect a steady rollout of new integrations and earning opportunities across supported ecosystems.

About BedrockDAO

Bedrock DAO is the decentralized community at the core of the Bedrock ecosystem. Built on the principles of transparency, collaboration, and long-term alignment, the DAO empowers veBR holders to participate in the collective decision-making process that shapes Bedrock’s future.

By joining Bedrock DAO, participants become part of a global movement redefining Bitcoin’s role in DeFi through Proof of Staking Liquidity (PoSL) — unlocking new opportunities for sustainable growth and innovation across the multichain ecosystem.

About Bedrock

Bedrock is the first multi-asset liquid restaking protocol, pioneering Bitcoin staking with uniBTC. As the leading BTC liquid staking token, uniBTC enables holders to earn rewards while maintaining liquidity, unlocking new yield opportunities in Bitcoin’s $1T market. With a cutting-edge approach to BTCFi 2.0, Bedrock is redefining Bitcoin’s role in DeFi — while integrating ETH and DePIN assets into a unified PoSL framework.