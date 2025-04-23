HCLTech delivers another year of industry-leading growth

Fastest growth among peers for the second year in a row; Q4 new deal wins at $3B taking FY25 TCV to $9.3B

NEW YORK and NOIDA, India, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — HCLTech, a leading global technology company, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year ended March 31, 2025.

The company continued its robust performance with FY25 revenue growing 4.3% to $13.84 billion. Deal pipeline continues to be strong and diversified with total new deal wins for the year at $9.3 billion. For FY26, the company has given a guidance of 2%-5% revenue growth YoY (CC) and EBIT margin at 18%-19%.

“HCLTech grew the fastest among our peers for the second year in a row as we witnessed yet another year of disciplined execution. We delivered on our FY25 guidance with revenue growth of 4.7% in constant currency and EBIT margin of 18.3%. HCLSoftware growth continues to accelerate as it grew 3.5% CC this year. During this quarter, our services business delivered healthy growth of 0.7% QoQ CC amidst volatile market conditions. We saw very strong new bookings of $3 billion this quarter catalyzed by our AI propositions and integrated GTM organization that was set up at the start of the fiscal year. The strength of our execution should present us good medium-term opportunities emerging out of global uncertainties while we navigate the short-term cautiously,” said C Vijayakumar, CEO & Managing Director, HCLTech.

For FY25, Services revenue grew by 4.8% YoY (CC). Digital Services revenue grew by 8.6% YoY (CC) and now contributes 39% of Services revenue. HCLSoftware’s Annual Recurring Revenue came in at $1.03 billion, up 1.8% CC.

Industry vertical growth was led by Telecommunications, Media, Publishing & Entertainment with 43.4% growth YoY (CC), followed by Retail and CPG at 10.7% YoY (CC) and Technology and Services at 6.7% YoY (CC). In terms of geographies, Americas was the fastest growing region with 5.3% YoY (CC) growth, while Europe grew by 3.5% YoY (CC) and the Rest of the World grew by 4.7% YoY (CC).

HCLTech announced a dividend of ₹18/share for the fourth quarter, bringing the total to ₹60/share for FY25.

“HCLTech delivered 6.5% INR revenue growth in FY25, yet another year of best-in-class performance. Our revenue came in at ₹117,055 crores, up 6.5% and EBIT at ₹21,420 crores, up 7%. HCLTech service revenue crossed a new milestone at ₹105,398 crores, up 6.6%. Our Net Income (NI) for the year came in at ₹17,390 crores, up 10.8%, translating to an EPS of ₹64.09,” added Shiv Walia, Chief Financial Officer, HCLTech.

HCLTech remained a partner of choice for G2000 enterprises, thanks to its future-ready portfolio. Among the key deals that HCLTech won in the quarter are:

A US-based global hi-tech company selected HCLTech for a mega engineering services deal to serve the rapidly growing AI-powered silicon and software-defined vehicle segments.

HCLTech will enable Western Union’s transition to an AI-led platform operating model and will help it establish an advanced technology center in Hyderabad .

. Carrix, the world’s largest independent marine and rail terminal operator, selected HCLTech to improve its global port operations with HCLTech’s advanced suite of AI Engineering and AIoT offerings.

Some of the key recognitions that HCLTech received in Q4 FY25 include:

Named the world’s fastest-growing IT services brand in Brand Finance 2025 Global 500 and IT Services Top 25 report

Recognized as Global Top Employer for the third consecutive year by Top Employers Institute.

Named one of Ethisphere’s 2025 World’s Most Ethical Companies® for the second consecutive year.

Included in S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook for the third year in a row.

About HCLTech

HCLTech is a global technology company, home to more than 223,000 people across 60 countries, delivering industry-leading capabilities centered around digital, engineering, cloud and AI, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products. We work with clients across all major verticals, providing industry solutions for Financial Services, Manufacturing, Life Sciences and Healthcare, Technology and Services, Telecom and Media, Retail and CPG and Public Services. Consolidated revenues as of 12 months ending March 2025 totaled $13.8 billion. To learn how we can supercharge progress for you, visit hcltech.com.

