Sengkang General Hospital Introduces Siemens Healthineers Photon-Counting CT Scanner to Advance Diagnostic Capabilities

New photon-counting CT scanner aims to enhance diagnostic imaging capabilities for SKH.

Advanced technology provides clearer images with lower radiation dose, improving diagnostic precision and patient safety.

SINGAPORE, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Sengkang General Hospital (SKH) officially launched a new Siemens Healthineers photon-counting computed tomography (CT) scanner today, strengthening its imaging capabilities to enhance diagnostic precision and confidence for better patient care. This next generation technology delivers highly detailed submillimetre images with improved contrast using less radiation compared to conventional CT scanners.



Key representatives from Sengkang General Hospital, SingHealth and Siemens Healthineers.

How it works

The Siemens Healthineers NAEOTOM Alpha is a Dual-Source Photon-Counting Computed Tomography (PCCT) system that uses advanced photon-counting detector technology. Unlike traditional CT scanners, which convert X-rays into visible light before creating images, this new system directly converts X-ray photons into digital signals with lower radiation.

What this means for patient care

This means safer scans for patients, along with sharper imaging that helps doctors detect and better understand complex conditions. From heart and brain vessel enhancement to delicate internal ear evaluation, this technology opens new possibilities in precision diagnostics and patient care.

Professor Teo Eng Kiong, Chief Executive Officer, SKH shares, “This advanced imaging system demonstrates our commitment to provide value-based care – enhancing care while optimising resources – for our patients. Delivering clearer images with lower radiation, the photon-counting CT scanner helps to improve both the effectiveness and efficiency of care through early disease detection and intervention. With over 1,800 successful cases since November 2024, we are seeing how this technology helps us build a more resilient healthcare system that serves our patients’ needs today and tomorrow.”

Supporting healthcare professionals in decision-making

“We are delighted to witness the launch of our NAEOTOM Alpha Photon-Counting CT scanner at SKH— marking a significant milestone as the first of its kind installation in a public healthcare setting in Southeast Asia,” says Ms Siow Ai Li, Managing Director, Siemens Healthineers Singapore and Malaysia. “With this next generation Photon-counting CT technology, we aim to empower clinicians and radiologists with sharper insights that elevate diagnostic precision and treatment across various clinical disciplines, such as cardiology, pulmonology, and oncology. This milestone reflects our ongoing commitment to shaping the future of healthcare and improving outcomes of patients in Singapore“.

Key clinical benefits include:

Clearer images of heart vessels and blood vessels in the brain

Better views of delicate structures like the inner ear

Earlier detection of lung nodules and diseases

Clearer imaging around metal implants

Lower radiation exposure, especially beneficial for patients needing frequent scans or those sensitive to radiation

“The high image quality helps us detect diseases earlier, more accurately and with greater confidence. We can now detect even small fractures or early signs of bone disease, enabling earlier treatment and better outcomes,” explains Dr Mohammad Taufik Bin Mohamed Shah, Senior Consultant, Department of Radiology, SKH, who specialises in musculoskeletal imaging.

