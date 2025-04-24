PANAMA CITY, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — BingX, a global leading cryptocurrency exchange, is excited to launch its Super Seven anniversary celebration with a special campaign featuring a total prize pool of $2.2 million. To commemorate this milestone, BingX is unveiling five interactive activities designed to engage both new and existing users through games, trading competitions, and social challenges. Running from April 24 at 00:00 (UTC+8) to May 26 at 18:00 (UTC+8), this month-long celebration promises a full month of fun, rewards, and community spirit.



Super Seven: BingX Unveils $2.2M Anniversary Campaign With Games and Giveaways

The festivities begin with a daily BTC Token Merge Game, giving users the chance to test their speed and luck for a share of the $1 million prize pool. Additional activities include solo and team trading competitions, together with a dynamic referral contest. Surprise-filled mystery boxes will be delivered on May 20. Each event offers unique ways to earn through trading performance, social engagement, or simply showing up and playing.

Whether you’re a seasoned trader or just getting started, the Super Seven anniversary carnival offers something for everyone. With flexible participation formats and inclusive entry criteria, even first-time users can win—especially by inviting three or more friends to join BingX.

“Our 7th anniversary is not just a celebration — it’s a heartfelt thank you to the incredible community that has grown with us,” said Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer at BingX. “From day one, our users have been at the heart of everything we do. This year’s campaign is our way of giving back — with fun, rewards, and shared joy. Beyond the festivities, we are also working on a major evolution of our product offerings to empower our users with even more tools, assets, and opportunities. Stay tuned, this is just the beginning of what is to come.”

As BingX continues its journey into the future of digital finance, this anniversary campaign is a reminder of what sets the platform apart — user-first vision, innovative engagement, and a commitment to making trading more rewarding for everyone.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange, serving over 20 million users worldwide. BingX offers diversified products and services, including spot, derivatives, copy trading, and asset management – all designed for the evolving needs of users, from beginners to professionals. BingX is committed to providing a trustworthy platform that empowers users with innovative tools and features to elevate their trading proficiency. In 2024, BingX proudly became the official crypto exchange partner of Chelsea Football Club, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports.