Tuya Smart Unveils Four Core AIoT Technology Engines, Empowering Developers to Reconstruct the Physical World with AI

NEW YORK, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On April 23, the 2025 TUYA Global Developer Summit officially opened in Shenzhen. Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA, HKEX: 2391), a global AI cloud platform service provider, spotlighted the theme of “AI + IoT,” emphasizing the deep integration of artificial intelligence with the Intelligence of Things to reshape how smart devices interact and function. This integration accelerates the widespread adoption of AIoT technologies. During the summit, Tuya introduced its AI Agent Development Platform and released three other major technology engines—Tuya.AI, TuyaOpen, and HEDV—to help developers fully unlock the potential value of AIoT. To further accelerate the global commercialization of AI, Tuya also announced that developers using Tuya solutions can now access Tuya AI Tokens free of charge.

AI Agent Development Platform: Build Custom Intelligent Agents and Unlock Infinite AI Possibilities

The AI Agent Development Platform is designed to provide developers with flexible and efficient tools for managing intelligent agents. It integrates leading global large language models, including DeepSeek, Doubao, Qwen, Tencent Hunyuan, OpenAI, Gemini, and Nova. With just a single line of code, developers can easily connect to any of these models, enabling seamless integration of functions such as text and image generation, image recognition, data analysis, device management, and object model understanding.

With support from Tuya’s AI Agent Development Platform, developers can rapidly create tailored smart agents, ranging from pet-feeding assistants and AI dolls to fitness companions and motivational avatars, thereby enhancing personalized user experiences.

Tuya.AI: Empowering End-to-End AI Hardware Development and Accelerating the Commercialization of AI Value

Tuya.AI delivers out-of-the-box, full-stack AI hardware development solutions for global developers, addressing the core challenges of AI hardware mass production. The offering includes high-performance edge AI modules, low-code embedded frameworks, cloud-based model orchestration, an intelligent cloud brain, and closed-loop AI application integration and deployment.

Tuya.AI not only offers technological and ecosystem advantages but also enables developers to rapidly access commercial markets. Whether in smart home environments, industrial IoT, or smart commercial scenarios, developers can rely on Tuya.AI to quickly complete the entire process, from prototype validation to large-scale deployment. With Tuya’s comprehensive AI toolchains, developers can integrate AI capabilities into smart devices in as little as 10 minutes, significantly enhancing product commercial value and accelerating time-to-market.

TuyaOpen: Staying True to Tuya’s Open-Source DNA, Enabling Developers to Bring Creative Ideas Directly to Market

The deep integration of AI and the physical world is unlocking new business opportunities. However, the foundation of this transformation lies in technological evolution, built upon vast datasets and the validation of diverse scenarios. This evolution requires engaging more developers in the AI field and accelerating the adoption of AI through innovative products. Therefore, open source becomes the key to driving AI commercialization, by offering developers fertile ground for creative implementation.

Tuya has always embraced an open-source philosophy, from its early days as a startup team building an open-source community, to its current role as the enabler of an open, neutral smart ecosystem. Tuya continues to champion openness through its technology platform ecosystem. Backed by years of industry experience and AIoT technology accumulation, Tuya has officially launched TuyaOpen, an open-source, open development framework tailored for the AIoT industry.

TuyaOpen inherits core capabilities from TuyaOS, such as cross-platform compatibility, cross-system integration, modular architecture, and security compliance, and further integrates an end-to-end AI inference engine. It supports multimodal AI capabilities through Tuya Cloud’s smart agent center, achieving seamless cloud-edge integration. Leveraging Tuya’s global supply chain and open ecosystem, TuyaOpen also provides a one-stop path from product development to commercial monetization, significantly shortening time-to-market and helping developers access more business opportunities.

HEDV: Edge Computing Platform Delivering “Industry-Grade” Data Protection

In complex business scenarios such as smart energy and smart campuses, enterprises are increasingly demanding robust data security and customized development capabilities. To address these challenges, Tuya has introduced the HEDV edge computing platform. Featuring a cloud-independent, distributed architecture, HEDV can be flexibly deployed in any data center according to enterprise needs, providing efficient, unified, stable, and scalable smart solutions at low cost.

Built on Tuya’s global DNA, independent data centers, and adherence to leading global cloud security and compliance standards, HEDV enables enterprises to achieve localized deployment in a cost-effective and streamlined manner. This empowers greater autonomy over data, applications, and devices—ensuring the security of critical data while maintaining elastic scalability for high-concurrency scenarios.

Through the release and sharing of these technology engines, Tuya not only equips global developers with powerful tools to implement AIoT but also provides technical backing for bold innovation through its AI cloud platform. Looking ahead, Tuya will continue working alongside global developers to advance technology adoption and usher in the commercial era of AIoT together.