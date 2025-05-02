Thailand Urges Laos to Reconsider Sanakham Hydropower Dam Location

Thailand has formally called on Laos to reconsider the proposed location of the Sanakham Hydropower Project, planned between Xayaburi and Vientiane province of Laos, citing serious concerns over potential environmental and social impacts that could affect communities along the Mekong River.

On 30 April, Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Economy and Society, Prasert Jantararuangtong, speaking at the first Thai National Mekong Committee meeting of 2025, confirmed that Thailand will submit official documentation to the Lao government and the project’s developer.

The request urges a review of the dam’s siting to minimize cross-border environmental impacts and preserve relations among Mekong River Commission (MRC) member states.

Thailand’s objections center on key issues, including unpredictable fluctuations in water levels that could destabilize riverbanks and threaten agriculture, potential extinction of endangered species, such as the Mekong giant catfish, disruption of local fishing and farming livelihoods, and transboundary pollution risks.

Thai officials confirmed that their formal response to the project has been completed and is ready for submission.

The Sanakham project, a 684-megawatt dam developed by Datang (Lao) Sanakham Hydropower Co. Ltd, is estimated to cost USD 2.073 billion. It is slated for construction on the Mekong River, just two kilometers from the Thai border in Loei Province and roughly 155 kilometers from Laos’ capital, Vientiane.

The dam’s close proximity to Thai territory has raised strong concerns among Thai authorities and local communities.

Sanakham is the third major mainstream dam on the Mekong proposed by Laos, following controversial developments at Pak Beng, Pak Lay, and Laung Prabang, and the earlier completed Xayaburi and Don Sahong dams. Despite consistent regional scrutiny, these projects have continued to move forward.

Environmental experts warn that the cumulative impact of multiple dams on the Mekong could seriously damage the river ecosystem, potentially affecting the lives and livelihoods of millions of people along its course.