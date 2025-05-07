JUST IN: Death Toll Rises to Three in Armed Clashes at Lao–Thai Border, Authorities Confirm

Authorities have officially confirmed that three Lao soldiers were killed, up from an earlier count of two, in a series of armed attacks near the Lao–Thai border in Paktha District, Bokeo Province.

The attacks occurred on 3 May and targeted three Lao military border posts in what officials are calling a coordinated assault. The update was made public on 7 May by National Assembly representatives from Bokeo Province, as further details of the incident emerged.

Between 4:40 p.m. and 5:00 p.m., groups of between 25 and 30 heavily armed assailants launched simultaneous attacks on three border guard forts. The attackers, armed with rifles, grenades, and improvised explosive devices (IEDs), struck posts near the Lao–Thai frontier.

The first strike took place at 4:40 p.m. at the Chiang Thong Border Guard Post. A group of 5–6 individuals fired M79 grenades, AK-47s, and M16 rifles, killing one soldier before fleeing into nearby Chiang Thong village. Authorities later recovered ammunition casings and unexploded ordnance from the site.

At 4:50 p.m., a second group of 15–20 attackers assaulted Forts 1 and 2, throwing explosives and opening fire before retreating into surrounding forested terrain. The third and final attack occurred at 5:00 p.m. at Sanluang Fort, where assailants hurled a bomb but were repelled by Lao soldiers’ return fire.

Rescue and reinforcement efforts were initially hampered by roadblocks and hostile activity. A counteroffensive launched by Lao forces on 4 May at Fort 1 led to a prolonged firefight, ultimately dispersing the attackers.

By 6 May, Lao military authorities had regained control of all affected positions. In addition to the three fatalities, three other soldiers were wounded and are currently receiving treatment at military hospitals in Vientiane.

Though no group has officially claimed responsibility, security officials suspect the attackers may be linked to transnational criminal networks, including drug trafficking groups that have been increasingly active in the region.

In response, the Bokeo Provincial Party Committee has mobilized military, police, and communication teams to secure six villages across Paktha and Huai Xai districts. Authorities are also working closely with local communities to raise awareness and encourage the public to report any suspicious activity.