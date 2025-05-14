Laos Approves New Dry Port Project in Bolikhamxay

Laos has taken a new step toward becoming a regional trade hub by leasing land for a new dry port next to the 5th Lao-Thai Friendship Bridge.

On 9 May, the Lao government signed an agreement to lease the land of 383,311 cubic meters to the local private company to build a new storage space.

This storage will be built in a village called Kuayoudom in the Paksan district. It will be right next to a new bridge between Laos’ Bolikhamxay province and Thailand’s Bueng Kan province, which is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

The warehouse, places for trucks to unload, offices, and a shop have been built since 2023, now they are making it much bigger with more space for storing and moving goods.

The port is also located alongside Road No. 13, which has the highway project in the future, and a key route to connect Laos, Thailand, and Vietnam to the planned dry port in Laksao, Khamkeut district, as well as to the proposed Vientiane–Vietnam highway project.