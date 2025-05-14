Six Dead from Poisonous Mushrooms: Xayaburi Health Authorities Issue Urgent Warning

On 13 May, the Xayabouly District Health Office issued a public warning following a series of mushroom poisoning cases that have resulted in six deaths across the province. The urgent notice calls for increased public awareness and preventive measures to avoid further fatalities.

According to the statement, a total of eight poisoning cases have been reported in 2025, with six deaths confirmed in Pak Long village, Xaysathan district, and two additional cases in Napoung village, Hongsa district.

All victims reportedly consumed wild mushrooms that appeared after recent rainfall. Although the mushrooms were cooked before consumption, symptoms such as headaches, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, and watery diarrhea were observed shortly after ingestion.

In response to these incidents, the District Health Office is urging village heads and community leaders to take immediate action.

The notice calls for village heads and local health workers to closely monitor for cases of mushroom poisoning and promptly report incidents to the local health center or district health office.

Authorities are also encouraged to promote health education within communities, focusing on the dangers of consuming wild or unidentified mushrooms and other toxic foods.

Parents are urged to exercise caution when preparing meals, particularly when using mushrooms. Proper identification and food safety must be prioritized to prevent accidental poisoning.

To ensure the message reaches as many people as possible, village heads are required to disseminate the warning through local radio broadcasts, reminding residents to be vigilant.

The Xayabouly District Health Office also emphasized that consuming wild mushrooms, even after cooking, can pose serious health risks and urges residents to avoid collecting and eating any mushrooms unless they are verified to be safe by experts.