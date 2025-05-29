Thai, Cambodian Military Leaders Meet After Deadly Border Clash

Military leaders from Thailand and Cambodia convened today at 3 PM in Kap Choeng District, Surin Province, Thailand, in an urgent effort to ease tensions following a deadly border clash that occurred on the morning of 28 June.

Gunfire was exchanged between Thai and Cambodian troops, resulting in the death of one Cambodian soldier, according to Cambodia’s Ministry of National Defence.

The incident took place around 5:45 AM in an area along the border between Nam Yuen District in Ubon Ratchathani Province, Thailand, and Choam Ksan District in Preah Vihear Province, Cambodia, in a disputed section of the border where both countries lay overlapping territorial claims.

Today’s bilateral meeting between Thailand and Cambodia lasted one hour and 20 minutes and concluded with a series of joint agreements aimed at easing tensions along the disputed border, Thai media reported.

Both sides agreed to resolve the current issue through the Joint Boundary Commission (JBC), which is expected to convene within the next two to three weeks.

To prevent further escalation, the parties committed to maintaining appropriate and non-confrontational positions along the border. Additionally, both governments reaffirmed their commitment to preserving long-standing good relations by exercising patience, restraint, and mutual respect.

Previously, Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra addressed the incident, Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra addressed the incident, stating that she had already spoken with Thailand’s Ministry of Defense and held direct talks with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet.

She emphasized that the situation was not too serious, noting that both sides agreed on the importance of de-escalating tensions quickly. She also stressed that neither country wanted the conflict to continue.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn added that her relationship with Prime Minister Hun Manet remained strong.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Hun Manet, who is currently on an official mission in Tokyo, posted a message on Facebook to address growing public concern over his absence during the rising tensions.

He acknowledged that many Cambodians were uneasy but emphasized that armed conflict would benefit neither country and would be particularly harmful to the soldiers stationed along the border.

He added that he remained hopeful the military dialogue would produce positive outcomes and promote continued cooperation and communication between frontline forces, as had been the case in the past.

Both leaders have called for calm and dialogue, with today’s meeting representing a critical step toward avoiding further escalation.

The longstanding border dispute between Thailand and Cambodia often centers on the Preah Vihear temple, known in Thai as Phra Viharn, a conflict that dates back to the French colonial era, long before the establishment of modern Southeast Asian states.

In 1962, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled that the temple belongs to Cambodia, a decision reaffirmed in a 2013 ruling.

Despite the ICJ’s decisions, tensions flared in 2008 following UNESCO’s designation of the temple as a World Heritage Site, prompting a series of armed clashes near the disputed area.

While the conflict has de-escalated in recent years, underlying tensions remain unresolved.