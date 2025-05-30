The CIC Launches “Centre for Future Construction”

Drive Innovation and Empower the Next Generation Workforce

HONG KONG, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Construction Industry Council (CIC) yesterday celebrated the official opening of the “Centre for Future Construction” (CFC), marking a significant milestone in Hong Kong’s construction industry development. The ceremony took place at the Hong Kong Institute of Construction – Kowloon Bay Campus, officiated by Ir Joseph LO, Head of Project Strategy and Governance Office, Development Bureau, together with Ir Prof. Thomas HO, Chairman of the CIC, Ir Albert CHENG, Executive Director of the CIC, Prof. Jack CHENG, Chairperson of Centre for Future Construction Project Steering Committee, and Mrs. LO LEE Oi-lin, Chairperson of the Hong Kong Institute of Construction Management Board, bringing over 2,000 experts, leaders, government officials, and industry professionals to support the event both online and offline and to celebrate this historic moment.



Ir Joseph LO (middle), Head of the Project Strategy and Governance Office, Development Bureau, officiates the Opening Ceremony together with Ir Prof. Thomas HO (2nd right), Chairman of the CIC, Ir Albert CHENG (2nd left), Executive Director of the CIC, Prof. Jack CHENG (1st right), Chairperson of the Centre for Future Construction Project Steering Committee, and Mrs. LO LEE Oi-lin (1st left), Chairperson of HKIC Management Board

Spanning over 10,000 square feet, the CFC features five interconnected zones, including the Digital Twin Hub, 4S Hub, AI Hub, Robotic Hub, and Immersive Cave. Each zone showcases advanced construction technologies such as digital twin applications, AI-powered safety solutions, robotics, and Virtual Reality (VR) / Augmented Reality (AR) immersive training tools. By fostering collaboration and providing hands-on learning opportunities, the CFC aims to equip young talents with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in the evolving construction sector.

The opening ceremony commenced with welcome remarks from Ir Prof. Thomas HO, Chairman of the CIC. He emphasised the importance of embracing the AI era and developing a new quality productive force. “Today marks a significant milestone in our journey to revolutionise the construction industry and prepare our future generations to embrace cutting-edge technologies,” he stated. “We hope that the Centre for Future Construction will be the beacon of innovation for the construction industry in Hong Kong, guiding the way for the talents of the construction industry.”

Ir Joseph LO, Head of the Project Strategy and Governance Office at the Development Bureau, delivered the opening address, “The Government is fully committed to spearheading transformative changes within our industry. In this transformative journey, the CIC has always been our closest partner. The CFC will nurture our new generation and will foster a culture of professionalism for the HK construction industry. So, I call upon everyone to unite our expertise and collaborative efforts to lead our industry into a new era of future construction.” Prof. Jack CHENG, Chairperson of Centre for Future Construction Project Steering Committee, introduced the CFC’s mission to serve as an industry-wide collaborative and learning platform.

The event featured keynote presentations from four industry pioneers, Mr. Kevin O’BRIEN, Chief Executive of Gammon Construction Limited, Mr. Alex KWAN, Chief Executive Officer, Asia of Global Infrastructure Solutions Inc., Mr. Peter LEE, Head of Commercial Business of Microsoft Hong Kong, and Mr. Raymond JIAN, Director and Partner of RoboticPlus. Their insightful sharing reveals how AI can be leveraged to explore the transformative potential of technology by thinking out of the traditional mindsets, building smarter infrastructure, and propelling industry success.

Ir Albert CHENG, Executive Director of the CIC, concluded the event with closing remarks, reaffirming the CIC’s commitment to fostering a digitally advanced and safe construction sector. “We anticipate that the Centre for Future Construction will attract over 24,000 visits annually. These facilities will be utilised in more than 100 of our existing courses, including master classes, advanced diplomas, diplomas, and various short-term courses, providing them with a dynamic environment to explore the future of construction,” he added.

The ceremony was followed by an exhibition, allowing attendees to explore the CFC’s innovative facilities and how the industry can collaborate with the centre and the opportunities for training initiatives.

The CFC aims to empower the workforce of tomorrow by providing hands-on training and fostering partnerships with industry leaders. By integrating advanced technologies and innovative training programmes, the CFC is poised to shape the future of the construction industry, driving productivity and safety.

An Overview of the Centre for Future Construction

The Centre for Future Construction is located on the 3/F of the Hong Kong Institute of Construction – Kowloon Bay Campus, covering over 10,000 square feet and divided into five zones.

4S Hub Displays Smart Site Safety System (4S) – related equipment, such as Central Management Platform, AI alert system, and offers visitors to try on the smart wearable devices, including safety helmets and smart watches. AI Hub Hosts technology-related workshops and showcases the Safety Large Language Model developed in collaboration with the industry, allowing participants to experience the latest AI applications that being used in construction projects. Digital Twin Hub Brings the concept of Building Information Modelling (BIM) to City Information Modelling (CIM) and showcases successful projects and technologies including BIM, Geographic Information System (GIS), IoTs and connectivity technologies to help the industry understand the development of smart cities. Immersive Cave Utilises Reality Capture and Mixed Reality technologies including Virtual Reality (VR) Cave and AR mobile app for interactive learning, deepening the understanding of how BIM can integrate with physical environment. Robotic Hub Features advanced construction robots, such as automated drilling robots and wall finishing robots, allowing trainees to operate and experience their efficiency and safety benefits.

– End –

About the Construction Industry Council

The Construction Industry Council (CIC) was formed in 2007 under the Construction Industry Council Ordinance (Cap. 587). The CIC consists of a chairman and 24 members representing various sectors of the industry including employers, professionals, academics, contractors, workers, independent persons and Government officials.

The main functions of the CIC are to forge consensus on long-term strategic issues, convey the industry’s needs and aspirations to the Government, provide professional training and registration services, and serve as a communication channel between the Government and the construction industry.

Please visit www.cic.hk for further details.