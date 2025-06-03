Chinese Innovator-Leawat Shines at The Battery Show Europe 2025 with Revolutionary Tab-less Design for 46-Series Large Cylindrical Batteries

STUTTGART, Germany, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Yantai Leawat-Power Technologies CO., Ltd., a leading Chinese innovator in large cylindrical battery technology, made a significant impact at The Battery Show Europe 2025, held at the Stuttgart Exhibition Centre from June 3–5. The company unveiled its advanced 46-series large cylindrical batteries, highlighting breakthroughs in fast charging, safety, and versatility, solidifying its position as a key player in the global energy storage and electric mobility sectors.



Innovative Technology Takes Center Stage

At the exhibition, Leawat showcased its globally patented “full-current-path” and “tab-less” design, a revolutionary structure that eliminates all the welding points and reduces internal resistance by 20%. This innovation enables ultra-fast charging ability, addressing a critical pain point for EV users worldwide.

The batteries also feature a thermal-electrical decoupling system with a bottom-mounted single-side exhaust valve, ensuring efficient heat dissipation and uniform temperature distribution across the cell. Combined with micro-arc suppression technology, these design elements reduce the risk of thermal runaway, meeting the highest international safety standards such as IEC62619.

High Performance for Diverse Applications

Leawat’s 46-series batteries stand out for “Four High” characteristics:

Achieving over 5% improvement in system-level energy density through its unique "One-Unit stacking integration" design.

Supporting ultra-high discharge rates of up to 50C, making them ideal for high-demand applications such as electric vehicles, drones, and industrial robots.

Reducing the risk of foreign matter intrusion by 75%, with the help of Innovative externalized assembly and self-gravity assisted technologies. Another three pioneering technologies-"stress-relief" "gradual SEI formation" and "distributed electrolyte retention" ensure stable electrode structure, which can significantly increase the cell cycle life to 8000+.

A wide operational temperature range of -40°C to 60°C, enabled by self-developed thermal equilibrium technology, ensures reliable performance in extreme climates.

Global Ambitions and Market Expansion

The company’s products have not only garnered an excellent market response in China but also attracted significant attention from European automakers, energy storage companies, and technology innovators. Leawat highlights its readiness to supply standardized cylindrical cells and customized system solutions for multiple sectors, including:

Electric Mobility : High-end EVs, two-wheelers and eVTOLs.

: High-end EVs, two-wheelers and eVTOLs. Energy Storage : Utility-scale projects, commercial & industrial storage, and residential systems.

: Utility-scale projects, commercial & industrial storage, and residential systems. Smart Equipment: Robotics (e.g., service robots, construction machinery) and portable power solutions.

Industrial Scale and Future Plans

Leawat has been running a 25GWh large cylindrical battery project, which is supported by a 180PPM high-speed production line—the fastest of its kind in China. The first phase, with a 4GWh capacity, has achieved strong market response in China. The company aims to achieve full 25GWh capacity by 2027, targeting annual sales of over ¥15 billion ($2.1 billion).

“We are thrilled to introduce our technologies to the global market,” said Mr. Feng Zihao, Vice General Manager of Leawat. “Our goal is to collaborate with global partners to accelerate the transition to clean energy. With our focus on innovation, safety, and scalability, we believe Leawat will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of lithium battery Industry.”

