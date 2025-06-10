Laos Improves in Corruption Index but Still Ranks Among Southeast Asia’s Lowest

Laos has made noticeable progress in the fight against corruption, improving its score by five points in the 2024 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) released by Transparency International. Despite this positive step, the country continues to rank among the lowest in Southeast Asia, highlighting ongoing challenges in governance and public-sector integrity.

The report, which evaluates 180 countries and territories based on perceived levels of public-sector corruption, placed Laos 114th globally, with a CPI score of 33 out of 100. Countries scoring below 50 are considered to have serious corruption problems.

Within Southeast Asia, Myanmar ranked the lowest with a score of 16, followed by Cambodia at 21. Laos and the Philippines each scored 33, trailing behind Thailand (34) and Indonesia (37). In contrast, Singapore was the highest-ranked country in the region, with a score of 84.

The CPI is compiled using data from expert assessments and opinion surveys and serves as a benchmark for evaluating corruption across the public sector. A score of 0 represents high corruption, while a score of 100 reflects a very clean public sector.

Improvement from Previous Year

Laos’s 2024 score of 33 marks a five-point increase from its 2023 score of 28, indicating some progress. However, Transparency International noted that the country remains well below the global average and continues to face significant governance challenges.

Ongoing Corruption Cases

The Lao government has acknowledged corruption as an ongoing issue. Deputy Prime Minister Saleumxay Kommasith recently stated that authorities are addressing corruption cases individually, but noted that large-scale issues such as money laundering, fraud, and trafficking persist.

In a recent high-profile case, former employees of the Lao Post Office were found to have misappropriated more than LAK 58 billion (approximately USD 2.7 million). Other cases under investigation involve officials from state-owned enterprises including Electricité du Laos, as well as banking institutions and government inspectors.

According to the State Inspection and Anti-Corruption Authority (SIAA), 208 individuals were investigated in 2024 for corruption-related offenses, resulting in an estimated loss of USD 32.1 million. These investigations led to 40 prosecutions and 39 arrests, including two foreign nationals. One significant case in Luang Namtha Province involved 13 public officials, including a former provincial vice governor.

Next Steps for Laos

Lao authorities have stated their intention to enhance enforcement, tighten regulations, and collaborate with regional partners to improve governance.

A key goal is to be removed from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list, which identifies countries with deficiencies in combating money laundering and terrorist financing.

Transparency International stressed that combating corruption requires systemic reform, including greater transparency, stronger institutions, and consistent accountability measures.

While Laos has shown slight improvement in its CPI score, it continues to face serious challenges in addressing corruption. Transparency International’s report underscores the need for long-term structural reforms to strengthen rule of law, support public trust, and ensure effective governance across all sectors.

Broader Impacts

The 2024 CPI report emphasizes the impact of corruption on global issues, particularly the climate crisis. It warns that in countries with weak institutions, corruption can undermine environmental regulations, divert climate funding, and threaten environmental defenders.

In the Asia-Pacific region, Transparency International observed that many governments have not delivered on anti-corruption commitments, despite increased environmental and climate-related pressures.

Globally, Denmark (90), Finland (88), and Singapore (84) topped the CPI rankings, while South Sudan, Somalia, and Venezuela ranked lowest, with scores between 8 and 13.