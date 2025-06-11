Bokeo Launches Task Force and Watchtower Amid Surge in Methamphetamine Seizures

Bokeo Province has intensified efforts to combat drug trafficking and related crimes with the launch of a special task force and the completion of a new surveillance watchtower.

These measures follow a series of significant methamphetamine seizures in the region, particularly along routes used for cross-border smuggling.

On 6 June, officials in Paktha District formally handed over a newly constructed watchtower designed to enhance monitoring along the Mekong River, a key corridor for drug trafficking.

The facility, funded by the Thai government, stands six metres tall and includes two floors, an electric transformer, and a water suction pump. Construction began in June 2024 and was completed in April 2025 at a total cost of THB 1.38 million (approximately USD 42,222).

In parallel, a special task force was deployed on 25 August 2024 to target criminal activities in the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone (SEZ), located in Ton Pheung District.

This area has seen increasing levels of cyber-enabled crimes, including unauthorised call centres and telecom fraud.

The operation involves cooperation between Lao authorities and the SEZ administration. In August 2024, a major crackdown resulted in the arrest of 771 individuals from 15 countries linked to cyber scams operating within the SEZ.

Recent Drug Seizures Highlight Ongoing Challenges

The need for strengthened security measures remains evident, as drug seizures in the province continue at a concerning rate.

On 21 April, authorities intercepted an abandoned truck in Ton Pherng District, discovering over 20 million methamphetamine pills weighing approximately 2,020 kilograms.

Subsequently, on 17 May, a 29-year-old driver from Luang Prabang was apprehended at the Nam Kerng checkpoint while attempting to smuggle 19.5 million methamphetamine pills concealed in a modified 22-wheel trailer truck.

These incidents have raised public concern over the persistent drug trafficking problem, particularly in the Golden Triangle SEZ. Many criticized the repeated failure to apprehend traffickers.

To respond to residents’ concerns and ensure safety is under control, provincial officers deployed a special task force from 25 August to crack down on illegal activities in the Golden Triangle SEZ, targeting unauthorized call centers and other crimes. The move follows escalating telecom fraud and international concerns.

The establishment of the watchtower and the deployment of the special task force are part of broader efforts to combat transnational drug trafficking.

The Golden Triangle area, where Laos, Myanmar, and Thailand converge, has been identified as a significant source of methamphetamine production and trafficking. International organizations, including the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), have highlighted the region’s role in the global drug trade and the challenges faced by local authorities in curbing illicit activities.