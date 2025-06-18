Laos Transfers Media Oversight to Party Committee

As part of the Lao government’s push to streamline administration, the Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism has been restructured, with its media sector now placed under the Party Central Committee’s Propaganda and Training Board.

On 16 June, the ministry held a meeting to officially announce the transfer of five key media bodies to the Party Committee.

The departments affected include the Media Department of the ministry, Lao News Agency, Lao National Television, Lao National Radio, and the press in Foreign Languages.

Meanwhile, the other state media, including Pasaxon, already belonged to the party before the restructuring.

This move, approved by the Party Secretariat, is intended to strengthen leadership and coordination in national media work under a more centralized framework.

The Party Central Committee’s Propaganda and Training Board is responsible for directing and coordinating the Lao Revolutionary Party’s propaganda and ideological training efforts.

Established in its current form in 1964, the Board oversees the dissemination of party policies, promotes political education, and ensures alignment of media and educational content with the Party’s principles.

This shift follows a nationwide initiative to consolidate ministries and enhance coordination across sectors. As a result of the changes, the ministry has officially been renamed the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The reforms aim to lay stronger foundations for the country’s development by improving governance and aligning media operations more closely with national goals.