Laos Undertakes Major Government Reshuffle Amid Structural Reforms

The Lao government has carried out a sweeping reshuffle, replacing or reassigning nine ministers along with the Governor of the Bank of the Lao PDR.

The overhaul is part of a broader reform effort aimed at consolidating ministries and streamlining state functions.

Approved by the Standing Committee of the National Assembly during an extraordinary session on 6 June, the proposal was submitted by Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone and announced by National Assembly Vice President Sounthone Sayachack.

As a result of the changes, the 9th government now consists of 13 ministries from the previous 16 ministries.

Key Changes, Realignments, Mergers

A major change includes the appointment of Thongsalith Mangnomek as the new Minister of Education and Sports, replacing Phouth Simmalavong, who has retired.

In another significant structural reform, the Ministry of Planning and Investment was merged with the Ministry of Finance, which continues to operate under the same name. The unified ministry will continue under the leadership of Santiphab Phomvihane.

Also, the Ministry of Home Affairs has been dissolved entirely.

Its former minister, Vilayvong Bouddakham, has been reassigned to the Organisation and Personnel Committee of the Party Central Committee.

Responsibilities previously handled by the Ministry, such as governance, mapping, and religious affairs, have been re-distributed between the Prime Minister’s Office and other relevant ministries.

These are now overseen by four ministers of the Prime Minister’s Office: Khamjane Vongphosy, Buakhong Nammavong, Sonexay Sitphaxay, and Sinava Souphanouvong.

The energy and labour sectors have also seen major changes.

Phoxay Sayasone, former Minister of Energy and Mines, now leads the Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare.

His previous ministry has been absorbed into the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, which remains under the leadership of Malaythong Kommasith.

Baykham Khattiya, the former Minister of Labour, has been appointed Minister of Health following the retirement of Bounfeng Phoummalaysith.

In the agriculture sector, Linkham Duangsavanh, former Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, now heads the newly created Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, a merger of the agriculture and environment portfolios.

Meanwhile, former Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, Bounkham Vorachit, has been appointed Governor of the Bank of the Lao PDR, replacing Vatthana Dalaloy.

The following government ministries and their respective ministers have remained intact through the latest reshuffle:

Suansavanh Viyaket, Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism.

Khamlieng Outhakaisone, Minister of National Defence.

Vilay Lakhamfong, Minister of Public Security.

Boviengkham Vongdara, Minister of Technology and Communications.

Phaivi Siboualipha, Minister of Justice.

Thongsavanh Phomvihane, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Gnampasong Meuangmany, Minister of Public Works and Transport.

This extensive reshuffle comes as the current administration nears the end of its five-year term (2021–2025), setting the stage for the next government.

It also precedes the 9th Ordinary Session of the 9th Legislature of the National Assembly, which will conclude on 26 June.

During the session, lawmakers are expected to review progress on the 2025 socio-economic development plan, establish final-year priorities, and begin discussions on the draft development plan for 2026–2030.

These changes came after the Ministry of Information, Culture, and Tourism announced, on 16 June, the transfer of media affairs to the Propaganda Committee of the Party Central Committee, marking the end of long-standing government oversight.

As part of this change, key state media bodies, including the ministry’s Media Department, Lao News Agency, Lao National Television, Lao National Radio, and Lao Press in Foreign Languages, will now fall under the Party’s supervision.