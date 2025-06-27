ASEAN Rail Tourism Corridor Takes Center Stage at Mekong Tourism Forum 2025

Laos hosted the Mekong Tourism Forum 2025 in Luang Prabang from 24 to 27 June, spotlighting the proposed ASEAN Rail Tourism Corridor (ARTC) as a key initiative to boost regional travel and connectivity.

Held under the theme “United Journey – Stronger Together,” the forum brought together tourism officials and business leaders from Laos, Cambodia, China, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam to discuss ways to improve cross-border travel.

A key session was the first Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS) Tourism Private Sector Workshop on 25 June, which focused on strengthening regional connectivity through initiatives such as the ARTC.

The ARTC aims to link major cities, including Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Nong Khai, Vientiane, and Boten, through upgraded rail systems and streamlined immigration processes to make travel across Southeast Asia more efficient.

Phase 1 of the project (2024–2029) will focus on infrastructure readiness, border coordination, and intergovernmental collaboration. It builds on existing networks like the Laos–China Railway and the Laos–Thailand rail link, which have already enhanced mobility in the region.

By expanding these connections, the ARTC is expected to drive tourism growth and support more sustainable, inclusive development across the Greater Mekong Subregion.

The forum also introduced the GMS Tourism Strategy 2030, a regional framework designed to encourage high-quality, sustainable tourism and help the region recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The strategy prioritizes development in lesser-known destinations and aims to distribute tourism benefits more evenly.

MTF 2025 concluded with the announcement that Myanmar as the next host of the forum in 2026.

Local Experiences and Regional Recovery in Focus

Alongside the main sessions, a tourism exhibition showcased cultural products, local food, and community-based travel experiences, highlighting the region’s commitment to sustainable tourism.

Phouthone Dalalom, Deputy Director General of the Tourism Marketing Department at Laos’s Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism, emphasized the importance of visitors from neighboring countries and said he hopes the forum will help increase tourist arrivals and strengthen regional ties.