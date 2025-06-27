Booya Partners with Círculo de Crédito to Deliver Reliable Credit Solutions in Mexico

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO – Media OutReach Newswire – 27 June 2025 – Booya, a Mexican digital lending platform has officially entered into a partnership with Círculo de Crédito, one of Mexico’s leading credit bureaus. The strategic collaboration aims to enhance Booya’s credit offerings through advanced data integration, risk assessment, and fraud prevention capabilities.

Launched in 2025, Booya is committed to improving financial inclusion across Mexico by providing fast, accessible, and flexible credit solutions tailored to underserved individuals. By joining forces with Círculo de Crédito, Booya strengthens its ability to offer trustworthy and compliant services while helping more consumers build and improve their credit profiles.

Círculo de Crédito is one of the three Credit Information Societies authorized by Mexico’s Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (Secretaría de Hacienda y Crédito Público). It plays a critical role in compiling and providing credit information that supports responsible lending practices for both individuals and businesses.

By leveraging Círculo de Crédito’s expertise in credit scoring, risk profiling, and data management, Booya will be better equipped to deliver more accurate and trustworthy credit evaluations and better customer service. The partnership marks an important milestone in Booya’s mission to provide inclusive, technology-driven financial solutions to a broader segment of the Mexican population.

The two companies will continue to explore further integration opportunities to ensure a secure and responsible lending environment while advancing the shared goal of inclusive financial growth in Mexico.

