Laos Strengthens Connectivity with 18 Cross-Border Transmission Lines

Laos has expanded its telecommunications network, now operating 18 cross-border transmission lines with Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Myanmar, and China.

Officials announced the development on 26 June during the 9th Ordinary Session of the National Assembly.

The expansion is part of a broader upgrade to the country’s telecom infrastructure, aimed at extending coverage to all regions of Laos.

In 2023, Laos made a major leap in its telecommunications system by installing 98,524 kilometers of fiber optic cable, an investment that significantly extended mobile signal coverage to remote areas.

As a result, mobile phone service now reaches 8,245 villages across 148 districts in all 18 provinces, covering 97 percent of villages nationwide.

According to state media, over 6.1 million mobile numbers are currently registered nationwide, with more than 4.6 million internet users. Most users currently access 3G and 4G services, though the rollout of high-speed 5G in Vientiane, Luang Prabang, and Bokeo provinces marks a significant advancement in nationwide connectivity.

In 2024, five telecom operators generated more than LAK 5 trillion (USD 231 million) in revenue and contributed LAK 391 billion (USD 18 million) in taxes.