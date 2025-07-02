Government Officials Undergo Water Rescue Training as Rainy Season Starts

From 30 June to 2 July, officials from key government agencies in Laos, including the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry and the Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare, participated in a specialized training on water rescue operations.

This comes as Laos braces for widespread heavy rains and flooding.

The training was jointly organized by the Secretariat of the Mekong River Commission (MRC) and China’s National Disaster Reduction Center (NDRCC), taking place at Nong Chan Station in Vientiane Capital’s Sikhottabong district.

The program combined classroom instruction with hands-on field exercises to build participants’ capacity to respond to flood-related emergencies.

Officials from both central and local levels practiced rescue techniques and shared experiences in disaster response and climate change adaptation, skills that are urgently needed as the country faces increasingly frequent and severe weather events.

Beyond training, the program also delivered critical life-saving equipment. Two rescue boats and 50 life jackets were officially handed over by the NDRCC and Lao-German Cooperation (GIZ) to Lao authorities.

This initiative is part of a broader trilateral cooperation between Laos, China, and GIZ, aimed at enhancing the nation’s ability to manage flood risks and adapt to climate challenges.

Heavy Rainfall Warning, Early Impacts

The timing of the training could not have been more crucial.

The Department of Meteorology and Hydrology issued a national weather warning for 2–3 July, citing a low-pressure trough and a strong southwest monsoon expected to bring rain to 65–70 percent of the country.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecast in provinces such as Phongsaly, Xiengkhouang, Luang Prabang, Vientiane, and Attapeu, with authorities urging residents, especially in low-lying and mountainous areas, to prepare for potential flash floods, landslides, and travel disruptions.

The impacts of the weather have already begun.

On the morning of 2 July, severe flash floods hit Bouamphouk village in Kasi district, Vientiane Province, after heavy rainfall overnight. Dongphonelao village in Hatxayfong district, Vientiane Capital, also experienced flooding following hours of intense downpours.

Residents are encouraged to stay updated through official weather channels, avoid flooded areas, and check vehicle and road conditions before traveling.