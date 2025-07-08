Laos Urges STEM Focus Amid Growing Education Crisis

Over 6,000 Lao nationals graduated from overseas institutions between 2021 and 2024, according to the Ministry of Education and Sports (MoES) during its recent annual general meeting.

Among them, 2,271 specialized in public health, 1,614 in business and law, and 479 in social sciences and media.

While these graduates have contributed to the country’s development, the government is now shifting its focus toward science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education. This strategic emphasis aims to equip future generations with the technical skills necessary for innovation and long-term economic growth.

Each year, between 3,000 and 4,000 Lao students pursue studies abroad in countries such as Vietnam, China, Thailand, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Russia, Hungary, the United Kingdom, and France. These opportunities are made possible through a combination of government scholarships, family support, and assistance from both the public and private sectors.

To better coordinate and capitalize on the potential of this growing educational diaspora, the ministry is currently developing a comprehensive database. The goal is to align international education efforts more effectively with the nation’s development priorities.

Domestic Education Faces Mounting Strains

However, this vision faces domestic challenges. The National University of Laos (NUoL) has seen enrollment plummet from 15,000 in 2016-2017 to just 5,457 in 2024, over limited job prospects and low graduate incomes.

Rising dropout rates plague secondary and high schools across provinces like Attapeu, Sekong, and Savannakhet, driven by economic hardship, teacher shortages, and inadequate infrastructure.

The teacher shortage crisis is particularly acute, with Savannakhet facing 500 unfilled positions and Bolikhamxay needing over 400 additional educators.

Bokeo province alone reported over 5,000 dropouts in 2023-2024 due to long travel distances, insufficient dormitories, and cultural attitudes that undervalue continued education.

In response, the government announced in June that 2,000 soldiers will serve as volunteer substitute teachers in rural areas, receiving specialized training and incentives including rank promotions.