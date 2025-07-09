Laos to Upgrade National Road 13 in October 2025, Completion Expected by 2028

The Lao government will begin a major upgrade of a 50-kilometer stretch of National Road No. 13 South in October 2025 to boost freight capacity and regional connectivity, with completion expected by 2028.

Bounyavath Nilasay, Head of the Vientiane Capital Department of Public Works and Transport, revealed the project during the 9th Ordinary Session of the Vientiane People’s Council’s second legislature on 8 June.

The upgrade will cover the stretch from Kilometer 21 to Kilometer 71, specifically between Khoksivilay village in Xaythany district and Somsavath village in Pakngum district, Vientiane Capital.

The USD 72 million project is being financed through a diversified funding package that includes a USD 40 million loan from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), a USD 20 million grant from the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), and USD 12 million from the Lao government for land clearance, compensation, and post-construction maintenance.

The upgraded road will be built to support vehicles weighing up to 11 tons, enhancing durability and freight capacity.

The project is divided into three sections.

The first section will be a four-lane asphalt road spanning 20.2 kilometers and 23 meters in width, running from Khoksivilay Village, Xaythany District to Thangkhong Village, Pakngum District.

The second section will be a two-lane road covering 29.8 kilometers with a 15-meter width, extending from Thangkhong Village, Pakngum District to Thaphabat Village in Bolikhamxay Province.

The final section, from Kilometer 41 to Kilometer 71, will be a two-lane road featuring a 12-meter width.

This road upgrade is a key component of the broader Route 13 South development, a 275-kilometer corridor from Thaphabath in Bolikhamxay Province to Thakhaek in Khammouane Province.