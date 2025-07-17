MTR 5G Summer Thrill: Unleash Your Unique, Unseen AI-Powered Video Experience!

HONG KONG, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — MTR Corporation is committed to advancing and delivering a smart transit system that enhances the passenger experience throughout their journeys. Currently, MTR is rolling out 5G “Golden Spectrum” enhancement across multiple stations and upgrade works have been completed in nine MTR stations, including Hong Kong, Kowloon, Central, Admiralty, Wan Chai, Causeway Bay, Tin Hau, North Point and Tsim Sha Tsui stations.



Photo Moment – “MTR 5G Summer Thrill” and AI Experience at East Rail Line transfer platform in Admiralty Station

High-speed internet access

Enjoy TV dramas, live streams, and transfer large files at lightning speed!

Ultra-low Latency

Smoother gaming battles and faster response for real-time live streaming interaction!

Powerful and stable network capacity

The signal remains stable even during peak hours!

As the most widely used transport system in Hong Kong*, MTR provides unparalleled outdoor media assets, empowering brands to effectively reach their target audiences and optimize advertising campaigns to achieve their business goals.

MTR has significantly enhanced its advertising capabilities through the expansion of DigitalAds. The DigitalAds Network on the East Rail and Tuen Ma lines has grown by 146%, now covering 90% of stations on both lines. This initiative provides extensive coverage for brands, enabling them to effectively reach a broader audience with dynamic visuals and creative content, leading to increased awareness and brand recognition.

Smart Integration with Experiential DOOH & AI Experience at Admiralty

In celebration of the upgraded 5G network, MTR has launched an exciting campaign— “MTR 5G Summer Thrill.” As the exclusive agency for MTR East Rail and Tuen Ma lines advertising, Bravo Media is proud to co-organize the campaign by providing a unique AI-powered experience on the East Rail Line transfer platform in Admiralty Station. This innovative activation seamlessly combines digital out-of-home (DOOH) media with giant dynamic LED wall displays, integrating cutting-edge AI technology and interactive digital elements.

To celebrate the successful launch of the campaign, representatives from MTR Corporation, four major mobile network operators, and advertising agencies visited the East Rail Line transfer platform at Admiralty Station. They enjoyed the AI video featured on the giant dynamic LED wall displays and had a photo moment to capture this milestone. A sharing session was also held to exchange ideas on how the upgraded 5G Golden Spectrum network can benefit MTR advertising, offering cutting-edge advertising solutions to the market.

Passengers can effortlessly scan QR codes on DigitalAds & Lightbox Network along the East Rail and Tuen Ma lines, using their mobile devices to create personalized, AI-powered video. This initiative also offers the first-ever chance for passengers to display their unique AI-powered videos on the giant LED wall at Admiralty Station, providing an exciting opportunity for viewing and selfies.

Passengers can also explore other promotional events of MTR “5G Summer Thrill” at multiple MTR stations, all designed to create enjoyable experiences and lasting memories this summer.

