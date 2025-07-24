MCKL’s Charity Run Raises RM7,000 for Children with Special Needs

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 July 2025 – Methodist College Kuala Lumpur (MCKL) celebrated a major milestone on 5 July 2025 with the successful charity run, Dash for Charity at Taman Tasik Titiwangsa. The event saw close to 500 participants comprised of students, staff, alumni, partners, family, and friends who came together for a fun-filled 5KM run, all in the spirit of giving back to the community.

At the break of dawn, families and friends gathered to enjoy live musical performances, food trucks, and children’s activities, creating a festive and heartwarming atmosphere in one of the city’s most luscious parks.

A total of RM7,000 was raised for two charity organisations, a testament to the generosity and collective effort of everyone involved. Persatuan Kebajikan Sri Eden Selangor Kuala Lumpur, a non-profit centre that provides specialised education, therapy, and life skills training for children with special needs received RM4,000. While the remaining RM3,000 was channelled to Yayasan Sin Chew, a charitable foundation committed to supporting vulnerable communities across Malaysia through initiatives like disaster relief, medical assistance, and student sponsorships. These contributions will go a long way in supporting the work of both organisations and creating a meaningful impact in the lives of those they serve.

“This run reflects MCKL’s core value of Celebrate Volunteerism, embodying our commitment to seek to serve, to actively look for and seize opportunities to help and make a positive impact on others,” said Dr. Chua Ping Yong, CEO of MCKL. “It’s about going the extra mile to make a difference in the lives of others, and we are proud to see our community unite for such a meaningful cause.”

Though not a timed or competitive race, MCKL presented prizes to top three winners in two categories – individual and family. Top finishers were acknowledged with medals and hampers, rewarding them for their enthusiasm and effort.

MCKL extends its heartfelt gratitude to our sponsors, German Educare, Monash University Malaysia, University of Nottingham Malaysia, and UOB Malaysia as well as all participants and crew members who made this event possible.

“Without the amazing support from our sponsors, enthusiastic participants, and the dedicated event crew, Dash for Charity would not have been the success it was,” said the Chairman of the Organising Committee, Ng Jiehan. “Every contribution, whether it was a corporate sponsorship, a runner showing up bright and early, or a volunteer working tirelessly behind the scenes played a crucial role in making this event meaningful. It truly was a collective effort, and we are deeply grateful to everyone who came together to support our mission and make a real difference in the lives of those in need. Though the race is over, the spirit of giving continues in MCKL, and we look forward to more future initiatives that inspire change and strengthen community bonds,” Ng added.

The run’s success extended beyond fundraising; it significantly elevated awareness for vital causes. The overwhelming support from participants, sponsors, and volunteers deeply motivates MCKL to champion further impactful initiatives. We believe in fostering an environment where education intersects with empathy, demonstrating how collective small steps can achieve profound differences.

For pictures, kindly access here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1DH249D45_BWrJEyrBDJd-9gT2YQmE_9x?usp=drive_link

Hashtag: #MCKL #DashforCharity #DashforExcellence

https://mckl.edu.my/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Methodist College Kuala Lumpur (MCKL)

Methodist College Kuala Lumpur (MCKL) was founded by the Methodist Council of Education in 1983. Its campus is situated in the heart of Kuala Lumpur, and it has a branch campus in Pykett, Penang, known as the MCKL College (Penang, Pykett Campus). MCKL is now an SQA Approved Centre delivering Advanced Diplomas focusing on Business and Computing: Software Development. It also offers programmes in the pre-university pathway for subjects including Cambridge A Level, Australian Matriculation, the American Degree Transfer, Diploma courses in Digital Business, Digital Marketing, IT (Internet of Things Focused), Computer Science (data science focused), Early Childhood Education, Social Work, Financial Technology, and ACCA. Over the years, MCKL has been highly recognised for its track record and gold-standard achievements in its pre-university programmes and overseas degree pathways.