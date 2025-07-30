Cognizant Launches AI Training Data Services to Accelerate AI Model Development at Enterprise Scale

Cognizant is a data and AI model training partner, long trusted by large digital native pioneers to help train some of the most advanced AI /ML models in the world

TEANECK, N.J., July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH) today announced the launch of AI Training Data Services, a new offering designed to help enterprises build, fine-tune, and implement AI models at speed and scale. Leveraging deep experience as a data and AI model training partner to select digital native pioneers, Cognizant is now bringing its expertise to global 2000 clients to power AI innovation.



The market need for clean, relevant training data is critical as enterprises race to build AI-powered applications and operationalize generative and agentic AI. The limited availability of large-scale, accurately annotated datasets can create a significant bottleneck for training machine learning models, especially large language models and computer vision systems. Multi-modal data, spanning text, images, audio, and more, is particularly valuable as it enables models to handle complex scenarios requiring context from multiple data forms.

Cognizant’s AI Training Data Services is a strategic offering that enables enterprises to quickly build, fine-tune, validate, and deploy AI models at scale in alignment with enterprises’ internal governance and oversight. It fuses data engineering and AI training expertise with deep functional and industry-domain knowledge to turn multi-modal data into high quality inputs for machine-learning and generative AI models. These services cover data annotation, model customization and enhancement, as well as data governance, designed to enable organizations to accelerate speed to market, increase model accuracy and performance, and reduce costs.

For years, Cognizant has helped digital-native leaders train some of the world’s most advanced AI models. The company has worked with trailblazers in technology, healthcare, automotive, media and retail. Cognizant’s more than 10,000 specialists have delivered large-scale data annotation and quality-checked billions of data points and millions of data labels across every major modality — including speech, 2-D/3-D imagery, video, and light detection and ranging (LiDAR) often enriched with geospatial metadata for added accuracy. Cognizant’s domain knowledge has led to the company producing high-precision, specialized datasets for healthcare, automotive, media, digital marketing and more.

“At Cognizant, we’re committed to helping our clients accelerate their AI innovation at scale. By launching AI Training Data Services, we’re advancing this commitment and providing enterprises with the high-quality, multi-modal data they need to build sophisticated AI solutions,” said Ravi Kumar S., CEO of Cognizant. “In leveraging this specialized capability that we’ve deeply honed with digital innovators, we are taking a significant step forward in supporting AI transformation for our G2000 clients across industries.”

Cognizant’s AI Training Data Services offer several core capabilities, such as:

Comprehensive data annotation and curation, which includes:

Multi-modal data labeling that enables expert annotation and curation for multi-modal data (e.g. text, images, audio, video) for high accuracy in AI training, from content understanding to conversational AI.

AI model customization and enhancement data, which includes:

Supervised Fine-tuning Data: Meticulously curated datasets for fine-tuning LLMs and foundation models.



Reinforcement Learning from Human Feedback (RLHF) Data: High-quality human feedback for RLHF intended to assist clients in aligning AI model behavior with human preferences and values, under the client’s oversight.



Red Teaming Data for Robustness: Curated datasets to support Red Teaming exercises aimed at identifying potential vulnerabilities and failure points.

Enterprise-grade AI evaluation and governance, which includes:

Agentic Solutions & Context Engineering Data: Specialized data services for building, refining, and evaluating AI agentic solutions under client defined parameters.



LLM Model Evaluation Data & Reporting: Robust data for evaluating LLM performance across various metrics.



Enterprise-Grade AI Deployment: Deployment of AI models within the client’s Virtual Private Cloud environment, designed to support enterprise-grade data security, privacy, and control.

“Enterprises are eager to operationalize AI, but many are held back by data debt—a persistent burden caused by fragmented, poor-quality, or inaccessible data that limits the development of effective AI models,” said Saurabh Gupta, President, Research & Advisory Services at HFS Research. “Cognizant is tackling this challenge head-on by unifying its full spectrum of capabilities—business services, IT expertise, engineering excellence, and ecosystem partnerships—into a streamlined, industry-contextual solution. Its AI Training Data Services blend deep domain knowledge with advanced data engineering and training capabilities, exemplifying the ‘Services-as-Software’ approach to help enterprises close the data readiness gap and stay competitive in an AI-driven world.”

“Businesses today are seeking to deploy generative and agentic AI at scale. These technologies hold promise to transform business models by enabling much higher levels of end-to-end automation and thereby more efficient and effective operations,” said Anil Vijayan, Partner at Everest Group. “As these scale up, the need for comprehensive and diverse data that speed up AI model creation, enhance model precision, and support adherence to regulations, becomes even more pronounced. Cognizant’s AI Training Data Services with their track record brings value in this space.”

To learn more about Cognizant’s AI Training Data Services, visit the webpage here.

