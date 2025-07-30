FranklinWH Approved by Brighte, Advancing Home Battery Storage Accessibility for Australian Homes

SYDNEY, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — FranklinWH Australia Pty Ltd. (FranklinWH Australia), a leading global provider of home energy management and storage systems, is officially approved by Brighte to offer battery storage finance. This partnership will give numerous Australian homeowners easy and flexible access to reliable energy solutions.

There are two key financing paths through Brighte:

A 0% Interest Payment Plan, with no interest charged over the loan term, perfect for budget-conscious homeowners.

A Green Loan with competitive fixed interest rates, offering longer repayment terms and broader eligibility.

Both financing options are available for the purchase and installation of FranklinWH aPower batteries through Brighte-accredited installers. Homeowners can borrow up to $55,000, repay over terms of up to 10 years.

“This approval is a big win for both installers and homeowners,” said Steve Ruskin, GM of FranklinWH Australia/NZ. “It removes the upfront cost barrier by giving homeowners real financial flexibility.”

FranklinWH’s flagship home battery, the aPower X, offers a 13.6 kWh capacity with a 12-year warranty and can scale with multiple units to meet whole-home energy demands. The Brighte approval means homeowners don’t have to delay a home battery addition to their solar systems due to high upfront costs.

The partnership also unlocks advantages for FranklinWH’s installer network. Installers can now offer point-of-sale financing backed by Brighte’s financing platform, which helps accelerate deal closure, reduce drop-off rates, and improve customer satisfaction.

Both companies see this move as timely, given rising electricity prices, increased demand for backup power, and more government incentives for electric alternatives. FranklinWH and Brighte are confident the collaboration will help more Australians transition to more intelligent and reliable home energy.

About FranklinWH

FranklinWH is a market-oriented, research-driven company focused on next-generation residential energy management and storage solutions. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, FranklinWH’s team has decades of experience in energy systems, from design, through manufacturing, sales, installation, and service.

About Brighte

Brighte, Australia’s leading affordability and accessibility platform for consumer energy resources (CER) helps homeowners upgrade to cleaner, smarter technology. Since 2015, Brighte has supported over 260,000 Australian households and funded more than A$2 billion in sustainable home improvements, including solar, batteries, and electrification systems.

All applications are subject to Brighte’s credit approval criteria. Fees, Terms and Conditions apply. Australian Credit Licence Number 508217. Visit brighte.com.au for more information.