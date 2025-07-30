Pendo Opens Australia Data Center to Serve Growing APAC Customer Base

The sixth global data center expands data security and access compliance to global customers.

RALEIGH, N.C. and SYDNEY, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Pendo, the world’s first software experience management platform, has opened a data center in Australia, strengthening its data security and local compliance with general privacy law and sector-specific mandates in the region. The new onshore facility benefits Pendo’s more than 120 regional customers, many of whom work in regulated industries and prioritize local data residency.

“We take our customer data responsibilities seriously, so ensuring we can host the data in Australia is critical,” said Aydin Mustafa, general manager for product development at HUB24, a leading wealth management platform. “We’re delighted to be partnering with Pendo, which enables us to deeply understand our customers and how they are using our solutions.”

Global companies value relationships with vendors like Pendo that can comply with industry and regulatory standards for data privacy and security. Pendo now operates six global data centers, which include sites in the United States, the European Union, and Japan, and is compliant with SOC2, GDPR, TX-RAMP, and HIPAA.

Pendo opened its Sydney office in 2020 and has grown its Asia-Pacific team by 40 percent in the past year to support rapid regional expansion. International growth comes as Pendo accelerates its investment in AI innovation, announcing the recent acquisition of the no-code predictive analytics platform Forwrd.ai and a series of product releases that help companies measure the performance of AI agents, improve user onboarding, cut support costs, increase upsell revenue, and drive team productivity.

“Having a customer-first mindset means removing barriers for customers, like data storage compliance, so they can focus on creating software that users love,” said APAC Area Vice President at Pendo, Benjamin Weldon. “I believe this region will be a global hub for digital innovation, where product-led strategies drive growth and meaningful customer engagement.”

About Pendo

At Pendo, we’re on a mission to improve the world’s experience with software. Thousands of global companies use Pendo to provide better software experiences for 900 million people every month. Pendo improves business outcomes by enabling non-engineers to analyze, assess, and act on software issues. Our integrated Software Experience Management (SXM) platform manages the entire enterprise software asset: Customer- and employee-facing applications; desktop and mobile platforms; and SaaS, AI and Agentic software. Find out more at pendo.com