Trash Piles Up on New Vientiane Road Despite Heavy Fines, Warning Sign

Trash continues to appear along the newly built Nong Phaya–Dong Na Thong road in Vientiane, even though a warning sign clearly states that anyone caught dumping waste will face a fine between LAK 10 million (approximately USD 460) and LAK 20 million (approximately USD 920).

A photo shared by Lao media shows piles of trash dumped right in front of the sign, attracting public attention and concern online.

“It was hard to find a bin in Vientiane,” said a Facebook user.



“I was shocked when my Lao niece threw a bottle on the riverbank. More school education is needed so future generations respect the environment.”

Some urged the authorities to strictly enforce the law on mismanaged waste, otherwise violations would persist despite fines in place.

“This road just opened and should be clean, but now it looks like a dumping site,” one resident commented. “Even with a fine, people still throw trash like they don’t care.”

Another Facebook user named Auswin Phazeab raised a similar issue on his personal account with a video posted nearly a month ago, showing garbage in the same area.

According to him, there have been no actions from the government officials since then.

“Whose trash is it? Why don’t you take responsibility for your own garbage?,” Auswin said in the caption of the video.

Meanwhile, Vientiane Municipality reported that the city generates around 711 tons of waste daily, but only 500 tons are collected and sent to landfills.

This issue shows that while laws exist, better action, public responsibility, and cooperation are necessary to keep the city clean.