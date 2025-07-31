GoodWe Named Top Inverter and Battery Manufacturer in Australia for 2025

SYDNEY, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — GoodWe was awarded as the No. 2 Inverter Manufacturer and Top 5 Battery Manufacturer in Australia for 2025, according to the rankings released by Sunwiz. This reflects the strong sales performance of GoodWe inverters and batteries across the country, as well as the consumer trust the brand has built within the industry.

As GoodWe’s first overseas market, Australia has played a vital role in the company’s global journey. Over the past decade, GoodWe has significantly expanded its local operations, now encompassing dedicated sales, marketing, and technical support teams. These strategic developments reflect GoodWe’s long-term commitment to the region and its focus on delivering innovative, customer-centric energy solutions tailored to the needs of Australian customers.

Dean Williamson, GoodWe Country Manager for Australia and New Zealand, commented:

“SunWiz provides the industry with crucial information and data. For us as an OEM, it’s extremely helpful because it points us in the right direction. It makes sure we’re talking to the right installers, the retailers, and provides that overall market data. Whether it’s market size or breaks it down in inverter class segments, it provides us with so much information that really enables us to focus on the right target audience moving forward.”

Warwick Johnston, Managing Director of SunWiz, added:

“Tracking the leading retailers is just one of the things we do in the industry, as well leading manufacturers…this year, we’re actually also awarding top battery manufacturers at the 2025 awards. For us, it’s about celebrating all those companies that have done a great job at rolling out lots of solar storage across our industry. It complements what we do with market intelligence, which is all about informing people to make good decisions so we can all move swiftly in the right direction.”