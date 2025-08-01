CleaDeep to Unveil New International Brand Arspura at IFA 2025

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — CleaDeep, a leading kitchen appliance manufacturer, will officially make its debut at IFA 2025 from September 4 to 9. The company will also unveil its new international brand, Arspura, with the brand’s latest products showcased on the Dream Stage at IFA Next on September 4. The brand launch marks a significant milestone in the company’s global expansion, highlighting a deepened commitment to combining technological innovation with aesthetic excellence in the home appliance sector.

“As awareness of healthy eating continues to grow, creating a kitchen environment that supports overall well-being is just as important,” said Dr. Ray Ren, CEO of Arspura. “Arspura was founded with a clear mission: to harness technology in safeguarding the health of home cooking for every household.”

The brand name Arspura draws inspiration from Latin roots—”Ars” meaning art or technology and “Pura” meaning pure—encapsulating a design philosophy that centers on clean living and intelligent functionality. With the slogan “Better Air, Pure Life,” Arspura positions itself at the intersection of advanced engineering and elevated living, committed to delivering products that improve indoor environments while enhancing the emotional and visual experience of modern homes.

Built upon the deep technical foundation of its parent company, CleaDeep, Arspura extends the company’s IQV (Inclined Quad-Vortex) technology and product design expertise into new global markets. With a long-standing focus on kitchen air ventilation, CleaDeep has earned international recognition, including the iF DESIGN AWARD 2025 and the Better Design Award. The company holds multiple design and utility patents, such as the EU Appearance Patent Certificate, IQV Technology Patent Certificate, and AU Design Registration. Its core products are also certified by major global standards, including CE and SGS.

Backed by CleaDeep, Arspura’s product line will introduce cutting-edge technologies aimed at transforming kitchen environments into healthier spaces. One notable innovation is the IQV Technology designed specifically to prevent fume particles from escaping during cooking processes and deliver cleaner kitchen air:

Low-Pressure Cyclones : Powered by IQV technology, stable low-pressure cyclones form above the cooktop, actively drawing in smoke, odors, and PM2.5 particles to prevent them from dispersing into your kitchen air.

: Powered by IQV technology, stable low-pressure cyclones form above the cooktop, actively drawing in smoke, odors, and PM2.5 particles to prevent them from dispersing into your kitchen air. Ultra-High Airspeed : With airflow speeds exceeding 13 m/s and enhanced by the Coandă effect, the hood rapidly channels smoke into the intake, significantly improving ventilation efficiency and minimizing indoor smoke.

: With airflow speeds exceeding 13 m/s and enhanced by the Coandă effect, the hood rapidly channels smoke into the intake, significantly improving ventilation efficiency and minimizing indoor smoke. Anti-Escape Air Curtains: Dual air curtains create an invisible barrier above the cooktop, effectively containing smoke and fumes. This advanced design ensures consistent extraction performance, even with nearby windows open.

As part of its debut event at IFA 2025, CleaDeep will also host a special industry dialogue. Renowned experts in respiratory health, lifestyle influencers, and real users will be invited to discuss challenges related to kitchen health and explore opportunities presented by advancements in appliance technologies. Additionally, the event will feature a live demonstration area where visitors can directly experience how Arspura’s products improve air quality in real-time cooking scenarios.

Details of Arspura’s brand launch now are available on the IFA Berlin website. Media representatives interested in exploring this transformation are invited to register at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSchDOCvvWsuGnJgpX7BSJ3x03cFZ-XWEkwDhmNx-MsumJKJFA/viewform for more information or interview opportunities

About CleaDeep

CleaDeep (https://us.cleadeep.com/) is a hard-tech company dedicated to transforming kitchen ventilation through cutting-edge fluid dynamics and industrial-grade engineering. As the first company to introduce vortex airflow technology to home kitchens, CleaDeep has set new benchmarks in suction power, air quality, and energy efficiency. Patented innovations, such as the IQVTM (Inclined Quad-Vortex) and Wind EngineTM systems, enable ultra-fast fume capture, filter-free operation, and quiet performance.

Media contact: https://us.cleadeep.com/pages/contact-us