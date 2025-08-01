Harbour City Shopping Mall Unveils Hong Kong’s Grandest 50th Anniversary Celebration for My Melody, Kiki & Lala

HONG KONG, Aug. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Harbour City, Hong Kong’s most iconic shopping mall and tourist destination, has partnered with Sanrio Hong Kong this Summer to host the “My Melody・Kiki & Lala 50th Anniversary Celebration — Summer Matsuri @ Harbour City”. From 29 July to 7 September 2025, the mall transforms into a whimsical Japanese summer matsuri, offering a vibrant mix of visual spectacle, interactive experiences, and exclusive merchandise.



To celebrate the 50th anniversary of My Melody, Kiki & Lala, Harbour City presents the “Summer Hanabi Festival” at Ocean Terminal Forecourt, lighting up Victoria Harbour with LED fireworks and festive lanterns.

Located along the world-renowned Victoria Harbour, Harbour City brings the trio’s celebratory “Summer Hanabi Festival” to Ocean Terminal Forecourt, inviting visitors into a festive world with a towering 7-meter-tall Japanese styled festival stage, nostalgic game booths, and dazzling LED fireworks that light up the harbourfront sky with My Melody, Kiki & Lala’s silhouettes. My Melody appears as a taiko drum master alongside Kiki & Lala in elegant yukata, capturing the charm of a classic Japanese celebration.



The Ocean Terminal Observatory Deck transforms into Kiki & Lala’s hometown in “Kiki & Lala’s Journey in the Star of Compassion,” featuring a giant moon and starlight boat that recreate a dreamy celestial scene.

Beyond the outdoor waterfront festivities, fans can also explore immersive installations at The Ocean Terminal Observatory Deck, that recreate the characters’ hometowns in enchanting detail. “Kiki & Lala’s Journey in the Star of Compassion” features a giant moon and 3 starlight boats, while “My Melody’s Fairytale Forest in Mariland” offers a pastel woodland escape — all set against the stunning backdrop of Hong Kong skyline.



Step into My Melody’s whimsical hometown, where pastel blooms and woodland charm recreate the fairytale forest of Mariland.

The celebration continues with a themed pop-up store offering limited-edition merchandise, and exclusive dining experiences at restaurants of Harbour City. Guests can enjoy My Melody-inspired desserts at Cupping Room and Kiki & Lala-themed afternoon tea set at Lady Nara, complete with charming décor and collectible gifts.



Guests can enjoy My Melody-inspired desserts at Cupping Room and Kiki & Lala-themed afternoon tea sets at Lady Nara of Harbour City.

