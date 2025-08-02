Lao, Korean Flavors Come Alive at “Thongtaek Tastes of Korea” in Vientiane

A three-day cultural food event called “Thongtaek Tastes of Korea” is taking place from 1 to 3 August, at Parkson Shopping Center in Vientiane.

The event is organized to promote cultural exchange and strengthen ties between Laos and South Korea through food, music, and art.

Visitors will have the chance to enjoy traditional Lao and Korean dishes at food booths set up at the venue.

Korean products will also be on display and available for purchase, giving people a chance to explore items that are popular in South Korea.

The event will feature photo zones designed to reflect Korean culture, allowing visitors to take memorable pictures.



There will be live performances throughout the event, including a K-pop dance cover competition aimed at engaging young people.

Popular Lao artists will perform in a mini-concert to celebrate the connection between the two cultures.

The event’s aim is to bring people from both countries closer together by creating shared experiences that promote cultural understanding and friendship. Thongtaek Tastes of Korea is open to the public, and admission is free.