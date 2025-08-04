VISA Partners with M moneyX to Expand Digital Payments in Laos

Lao Mobile Money Sole Co., Ltd., the operator of M moneyX, has signed a major partnership with global payments giant VISA to bring secure and convenient digital payment services to Laos.

The deal aims to expand access to cashless transactions, especially for the unbanked, and support the country’s push toward a digital economy.

Signed in Hanoi by M moneyX CEO Alounnadeth Barnchit and VISA Country Manager Dang Tuyet Dung, the agreement will allow M moneyX users to make everyday transactions such as QR payments, mobile top-ups, and international money transfers.

The partnership also includes plans for co-branded VISA cards, cross-border remittance features, and seamless global payments through VISA Pay.

“We want the Lao people to realise that using M moneyX service is not complex or difficult, but it is a tool for everyone, making life easier, money safer, and payments possible anywhere,” Alounnadeth said.

Witnesses to the signing included top officials from Lao Telecom, the parent company of Lao Mobile Money.

This collaboration marks a step forward in creating a more inclusive and modern financial ecosystem for the Lao population.