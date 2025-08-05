METiS Technologies Closes RMB 400 Million Series D Financing to Power Beijing’s Biopharmaceutical Innovation Engine

BEIJING, China, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — METiS Technologies, a global leader in AI-driven nanodelivery innovation, today announced the successful completion of its RMB 400 million Series D financing round. The announcement was made at the Zhongguancun (Daxing) Cell and Gene Therapy Industrial Park, a key hub for Beijing’s life sciences sector.

Financing Co-led by Beijing Medical and Health Industry Investment Fund and Daxing Industrial Investment Fund

The Series D round was co-led by the Beijing Medical and Health Industry Investment Fund and the Daxing Industrial Investment Fund. The new capital will be used to accelerate METiS’ core strategic initiatives, including automation upgrades to its proprietary platform, in-house pipeline development, expansion of global partnerships, and recruitment of world-class talent.



Left: Dr. Chris LAI, Co-founder and CEO of METiS Technologies; Right: Mr. REN Peng, Chairman and General Manager, Shunxi Management Co., Ltd., a General Partner of the Beijing Medical and Health Industry Investment Fund

The Beijing Medical and Health Industry Investment Fund (Limited Partnership) is one of eight major industrial funds established with support from the Beijing Municipal Government. It focuses on innovative pharmaceuticals, advanced medical devices, and emerging technologies such as cell and gene therapy (CGT) and digital health. The fund plays a key role in accelerating the city’s biotech innovation ecosystem.

Mr. REN Peng, Chairman and General Manager of Shunxi Management Co.,Ltd. commented: “Healthcare is a cornerstone of Beijing’s innovation-driven strategy and a vital engine of emerging productivity. With the launch of the city’s AI+Healthcare Innovation Action Plan, Beijing is strategically integrating AI with life sciences to lead the next phase of high-quality growth. Our RMB 20 billion fund reflects our commitment to advancing innovation in CGT. METiS fills a critical gap in advanced formulation and delivery systems, and we believe their technology will set new standards in AI-powered nanodelivery.”

Mr. LI Ming, Chairman of Beijing Daxing District Investment Group Co., Ltd., added:

“Daxing District is committed to making biopharma a core pillar of its economic growth strategy. The launch of the OpenCGT platform marks a major milestone that will accelerate the commercialization of cutting-edge technologies, while attracting top global talent, capital, and innovation to Daxing – enhancing our competitiveness in CGT on the world stage.”

Mr. HUANG Hantao, Deputy General Manager of CICC Capital, noted:

“We are grateful for the strong support from Beijing’s leadership, Shunxi Management, and Daxing District across policy, capital, talent, and infrastructure. METiS has made tremendous progress over the past two years. As a long-term investor, CICC Capital will continue to support the company in R&D collaborations with our portfolio companies, clinical development, talent acquisition, and capital markets—empowering the next wave of breakthroughs in AI-enabled drug delivery.”

Dr. Chris LAI, Co-founder and CEO of METiS Technologies, stated:

“We are deeply grateful for the trust and support from the Beijing municipal government, our investors, and our ecosystem partners. Solving the grand challenge of nanodelivery through AI innovation is not just METiS’ mission—it’s our commitment to the broader life sciences ecosystem. We will continue to develop homegrown, world-class delivery technologies to support the high-quality growth of China’s CGT industry.”

METiS Technologies Becomes a Pillar Enterprise of Beijing’s OpenCGT Platform

CGT represents the third major wave of pharmaceutical innovation, following small molecules and biologics. In 2024, five Beijing authorities—including the Municipal Science and Technology Commission and Zhongguancun Administrative Committee—jointly launched a Three-Year Action Plan aimed at accelerating CGT development. The plan sets out to foster over 20 cutting-edge CGT companies by 2027 and establish a globally recognized CGT innovation cluster.

As a cornerstone of this initiative, METiS launched the OpenCGT platform—designed to address key challenges in precision nanodelivery, reduce costs and complexity, and enable the clinical translation of next-generation CGT therapies. This platform is set to become a new engine driving Beijing’s life sciences growth.

Leveraging METiS’ proprietary AI nanodelivery technology, the OpenCGT platform bridges the gap between foundational research in leading academic institutions and major hospitals, and translational work by biotech firms. Its inaugural project is to enable AccurEdit Therapeutics to develop a liver-targeted CRISPR gene-editing therapy using mRNA-LNP delivery.

AccurEdit Therapeutics is a pioneering biotech company developing precise, safe, and effective in vivo gene editing therapies for hereditary and acquired diseases. The company has built a best-in-class, end-to-end platform for in vivo gene editing that integrates RNA synthesis, editing, and delivery technologies. In October 2023, AccurEdit became the first and only company in China to demonstrate systemic CRISPR gene editing in humans with confirmed safety and efficacy.

About METiS Technologies

Unlocking a healthier world through AI-driven nanotechnology. METiS Technologies is a pioneering TechBio company at the intersection of artificial intelligence and nanomaterial science, focused on transforming the delivery and application of active agents across life forms.

Founded by a team of MIT-trained scientists with deep expertise in AI, quantum mechanics, nanomaterials, and advanced drug delivery, the company has developed three proprietary platform technologies, AiLNP – AI platform for nucleic acid delivery system design; AiRNA – AI platform for mRNA sequence optimization; and AiTEM – AI platform for small molecule formulation design.

METiS’ platforms simulate, predict, and interpret nanoscale interactions to enable rational design, optimization, and validation of next-generation nanomaterials and their payloads. By advancing AI-enabled nanotechnology, METiS strives to unlock new therapeutic possibilities across a wide range of diseases, including cancer, metabolic and autoimmune disorders, and neurodegenerative conditions, and improve the health of lives.