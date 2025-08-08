Vientiane, Bokeo Wrap Up Final Test for 2025 Population, Housing Census

Vientiane and Bokeo have just completed a test run to conclude the final phase of a three-year preparation before full-scale census data collection on 3 November.

The 5th Population and Housing Census test ran from 4 to 8 August and was launched by the Lao Statistics Bureau, Ministry of Finance, with support from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

The final field test aimed to examine all aspects of the census operations, particularly the functionality of new tools for data collection from collective living quarters and residents of the Special Economic Zones.

Since 2021, the Lao Statistics Bureau, backed by UNFPA and development partners has made significant progress in preparing for the census.

Key achievements include the development of digital data collection tools, GIS-based mapping, communication strategies, and quality assurance mechanisms.

Held every ten years under the Lao Statistics Law, the national census will collect vital information on population demographics, including sex, age, ethnicity, education, employment, disability, migration, civil registration, housing, and infrastructure.

The data will serve as a foundation for tracking progress under the current National Socio-Economic Development Plan (2021–2025) and shaping future planning (2026–2030).

It will also help measure Laos’s advancement toward the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the ICPD Programme of Action, and its goal of graduating from Least Developed Country (LDC) status in 2026.

“This final field test is a critical step,” said Phetsamone Sone, Head of the Lao Statistics Bureau. “It ensures that all tools and systems are fully ready for effective and accurate data collection later this year. On behalf of the Census Steering Committee, I encourage all stakeholders and citizens to support our field teams during this process.”

Kambiz Kabiri, Policy and Census Coordinator at UNFPA, also expressed pride in the organization’s ongoing support for the Lao Statistics Bureau in this vital initiative.

“The 5th Population and Housing Census will be a key instrument for national planning and development. Reliable, high-quality data is crucial to ensure that no one is left behind,” Kabiri said.

To improve accuracy and efficiency, the 2025 census will be fully digital, using handheld devices and GIS mapping.

Approximately 13,000 field staff will be recruited to collect data from an estimated 1.4 million households across all 18 provinces of Laos.