Attapeu’s Economy Grows 2.8% in First Half of 2025

Attapeu province’s economy expanded by 2.81 percent in the first half of 2025, but authorities say more work is needed to meet the full-year target of 5.4 percent.

Deputy Governor Thanouxay Banxalith reported the figures during the 9th Ordinary Session of the 2nd Provincial People’s Council on 7 August, noting that the province’s total economy is currently valued at about LAK 1,922 billion (USD 88.4 million), or roughly a quarter of the year’s goal.

Thanouxay said the average annual income per person in Attapeu now stands at LAK 21.9 million (USD 1,007). While some sectors have shown promising results, others are falling behind expectations, requiring stronger coordination in the months ahead.

Agriculture and Industry Lead Growth

According to the official, agriculture and forestry remain the province’s primary growth drivers, expanding by 3.64 percent and contributing 49.47 percent of total GDP. Dry-season rice production reached 63 percent of the annual target, with yields averaging 3 tonnes per hectare and totaling 1,519 tonnes.

Other dry-season crops achieved 56 percent of the goal, while meat, fish, and egg production stood at 52 percent. Cash crops such as watermelon, tobacco, cassava, and coffee also made notable contributions.

Industry grew by 1.85 percent, accounting for 22.32 percent of GDP. Thanouxay reported that processed goods were valued at LAK 513 billion (USD 23.5 million), reaching 20 percent of the annual target.

Electricity generation exceeded 2,196 gigawatt-hours, bringing in over USD 113 million, THB 10 billion, and LAK 14 billion in revenue. Mining also continued to play an important role, with active extraction of gold, silver, iron ore, and bauxite.

Services and Tourism Lag Behind

The provincial deputy governor noted that the services sector saw the slowest growth, at just 1.33 percent, making up 28.2 percent of GDP. Trade value surpassed LAK 8 trillion (USD 368 million), achieving 48 percent of the yearly target.

Tourism welcomed 71,677 visitors in the first six months of the year, which is 47 percent of the annual goal. Revenue from tourism reached LAK 33 billion (USD 1.51 million), or 52 percent of the yearly projection, according to the deputy governor.

To close the gap and meet the 2025 growth target, Thanouxay called for stronger collaboration between sectors, timely project implementation, and effective execution of policies outlined in the province’s socio-economic development plan.