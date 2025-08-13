Daesang’s Jongga Launches Collaborative Menus with Popular Restaurants in the U.S. and Australia

Partnering with Rokstar Chicken and Kochi in New York and CHAE in Australia , to debut bold kimchi-crafted creations

Kimchi-inspired chicken sandwiches, bibimbap, and fine dining courses winning over consumers worldwide

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Daesang announced on 13th that its kimchi brand, Jongga, is teaming up with renowned restaurants in the United States and Australia to launch an innovative range of kimchi-forward dishes.



Daesang Jongga Restaurant Collaboration – (From left) Rokstar Chicken’s Jongga Kimchi Chicken Sandwich & French Fries, KOCHI’s Jongga Kimchi Bibimbap, CHAE’s Official Collaboration Poster

As the global K-Food craze continues, interest in kimchi—the quintessential representative of Korean cuisine—is on the rise. To share kimchi’s appeal with a wider range of global consumers, Daesang has teamed up with celebrated international restaurants to create new menus. By partnering with popular local establishments across diverse formats—from casual franchises to fine dining and traditional Korean cuisine—the company aims to showcase the versatility of Jongga Kimchi to a broad customer base.

Rokstar Chicken, the rising star of New York’s dining scene, is redefining Korean-style fried chicken with bold flavors and a modern edge, embodied in its slogan, Korean Flavor, New York Attitude. Through this collaboration, the Jongga Kimchi Chicken Sandwich and Jongga Kimchi French Fries will be available at its five New York locations through March next year. The menu items were first previewed at the Head in the Clouds Los Angeles 2025 global music festival in June, and received an enthusiastic response from local attendees. In addition, the two brands plan to produce co-branded T-shirts and tableware featuring the Jongga and Rokstar Chicken emblems for use in-store.

Another highlight is Jongga’s collaboration with Kochi in New York, a Korean fine dining restaurant specializing in skewer-based courses. Kochi earned one Michelin star in 2021 and is helmed by Chef Sungchul Shim, formerly of the three-Michelin-starred Per Se restaurant. Beginning in September and running through August next year, Kochi will serve its signature bibimbap topped with finely chopped Jongga Mat Kimchi, offered as the Jongga Kimchi Bibimbap. The two brands are also working to jointly develop new products using Jongga Kimchi.

In Melbourne, Australia, the acclaimed Korean restaurant CHAE will present a special kimchi-themed course menu during October and November. Each course will feature kimchi at different stages of fermentation, offering a multi-dimensional flavor experience—from appetizers made with fully fermented kimchi to later dishes incorporating younger, less-fermented kimchi. Reservations for the October menu will open in early August via CHAE’s official website, with November reservations opening in early September, and diners will be selected by lottery each month. From December through July next year, Jongga Kimchi will be served as part of CHAE’s standard banchan (side dish) offerings, and in the second half of next year, the restaurant will host a hands-on kimchi-making workshop (Kimjang Workshop).

Through these collaborations, Daesang’s Jongga is elevating kimchi from a humble side dish to a gourmet centerpiece, showcasing its limitless potential to audiences worldwide. The brand will broaden its reach through partnerships with top dining destinations worldwide.

Lee Kyung-ae, Head of Daesang’s Global Kimchi Business Division, stated, “As Korea’s No. 1 kimchi brand, Jongga seeks to create more opportunities for global consumers to experience and enjoy kimchi in authentic and exciting ways. We will continue to collaborate with renowned restaurants to develop unique menu items and innovative products that highlight the health benefits and culinary appeal of Jongga Kimchi in the global market.”

Meanwhile, to meet the surging demand for kimchi in the U.S. and European markets, Daesang became the first Korean food company to operate a large-scale kimchi production facility in Los Angeles in 2022, and is currently building a new plant in Kraków, Poland. Jongga products are sold through major retail channels across the U.S. and Europe, including not only original kimchi but also locally tailored varieties that reflect the food culture and consumption trends of each market. As the world’s No. 1 packaged kimchi brand, Jongga actively promotes the excellence and appeal of kimchi through consumer engagement initiatives including pop-up stores, cooking competitions, and appearances at music festivals.