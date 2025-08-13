EdgeProp’s Roundtable Round Two: From Listings to Legacy

Winners at the Realtors’ Roundtable 2025

SINGAPORE Media OutReach Newswire – 13 August 2025 – Top performers in the real estate industry from Singapore and Malaysia gathered once again for the annual Realtors Round Table on Aug 12 at Pan Pacific Singapore. This exclusive evening honoured individuals who demonstrated exemplary performance, unwavering consistency, and the embodiment of high ethical standards within the real estate profession. The evening was a night of celebration and commendation, from valuable networking opportunities to comedic entertainment.

The introduction of the trophy this year was no mere formality. It symbolises the effort of each individual who worked tirelessly with dedication and drive to uphold their integrity in the real estate industry. It is a reminder of the role each realtor plays in shaping the community through their success.

While personal production was a key measurement of a realtor’s achievement in last year’s awards, overriding commission has been added as another indicator of success in this year’s Realtors’ Roundtable. Overriding commission quantifies the effort a realtor has put into building their team, an essential measure in maintaining the competency of the real estate industry in Singapore.

Eligibility for the club is determined based on the performance metrics calculated in the local currency of the individual’s primary market for 2024.

Method of production Member Rising Star Member Millionaire Member Received commission* $200,000 – $499,999 $500,000 – $999,999 ≥ $1,000,000 *Based on production and overriding commissions between Jan 1, 2024, and Dec 31, 2024, expressed in local currency. Production is defined as commission income received. Production excludes basic income, team overriding commissions, and deductibles (agency cuts & taxes).

“Member numbers are up 34% compared to last year. That’s not just a bigger number; it’s a sign that more of you are participating, more of you are raising your game, and more of you see the importance of celebrating the hard work you put in.” Bernard Tong, CEO of EdgeProp Singapore, says.

During the application process, realtors submit their commission and overriding amount received for assessment, and the data is verified with either their respective registered agencies or their official income statements. The results go through a second verification round with our Official Knowledge Partner, KPMG Singapore.

“Being a realtor in Singapore is not easy, to be honest. Every weekend, you spend tons of money on flyers, stand under the hot sun to hand them out and then compete with thousands of other agents to fight to close deals at a showflat through a ballot system, essentially a lottery. And then, just when you think you’ve got a deal, cooling measures kick in, interest rates change, or the seller suddenly decides to ‘wait for a better offer’,” says Tong.

“Yet, here you are — still closing, still growing, still finding a way. That’s what makes this industry special. It’s full of people who don’t just wait for the perfect market; you create opportunities in whatever market you’re given, and this is particularly true for this group here today. And that’s something to be proud of,” Tong adds.

Of the 266 members who qualified this year, 51 repeated their achievement from last year. This is a testament to their sustained excellence and commitment to their craft. Achieving eligibility once is challenging; doing so for consecutive years is truly commendable. Members who qualify for three consecutive years earn Milestone status, while those who reach five consecutive years achieve the prestigious Landmark status.

Please refer to the complete list of 2025 members below:

MILLIONAIRE MEMBER Singapore Malaysia Business Name CEA licence no. Business Name licence no. Business Name licence no. Daniel Chong R030342B Andy Teoh E (3) 2136 Karen Ng Soh Huei REN 14461 Eric Goh R024237G Angel Tan REN 02922 Mabel Mak PEA 0985 Jeremy Lim R017809A Angela Lee REN 04297 Norman REN 56573 Loyalle Chin R047968G Edward Yeoh REN 65415 Paul Lim REN 26419 Lynn Er R024060I Edwin Ong REN 07942 Phoebe Foo Jie Chyi REN 39209 Nizam Adli R009461J Eken Ng REN 09700 Rachel Loo PEA 2035 Rambo Kor R031725C Elainne Phang REN 09625 Rita Jiang REN 31575 Stella Thio R030286H Ernest Ong Swee Gim REN 40148 Sean Liew REN 30734 Vincent Lim R026632B Eugene Tan REN 10087 Sean Tiew REN 37388 George Ng REN 17400 Simon Lim REN 12367 Ivan Wong Khai Mun REN 09162 Victor Lim Wee Tat REN 09135 Jason Teo REN 25138 YC Wong REN 56571

ELITE MEMBER Singapore Malaysia Business Name CEA licence no. Business Name licence no. Alex Goh R024505H Adzura Mohd Zamedin REN 04287 Alex Ng R009772E Albert Hoo REN 65544 Ann Lee R007611F Amin Mahat REN 70847 Anthony Chua R020000C Andy Lau Pik Kwong REN 32839 Ashlyn Peh R059953D Beelee Ku REN 48501 Catherine Lee R009414I Celestine Ting REN 42028 Chris Choo R016290Z Connie Soh Moi Chuan REN 60618 Clarence Foo R052281G Daniel Yong Hong Fatt REN 14043 Clarie Lim R059246G HuiHui Kok REN 60129 Donavan Tan R066799J Hycintha Sii Ping Sieng PEA 2252 Elaine Goh R042676A Jack Yap REN 20653 Faith Quek R005493G Jacq Sim REN 07430 Hakim Halim R063000H Jannah Ali REN 33302 Ivan Seah R045857D Jason Kok REN 39793 Jasmine Lau R013868E Jeffrey Kiong REN 27719 Jim Leong R056779I Jess Chong REN 48007 Joy Toh R045565F Johannes Loo REN 34083 Justin Kwek R041348A Johnathan Teo REN 39045 Lim Li Yuen R060059A Judy Tan REN 01785 Lincoln Choo K B R024093E Kevin Goh PEA 2729 Lynn Tiang R008601D Kevin Lim REN 43473 Maggie Yang R051087H Kho Chng Guan REN 08689 Martin Goh R001839F Liny Ong REN 59112 Mary Tan R007295A Lucas Liew REN 29489 Nick Tan R040814C Mason Sia REN 00792 Phoebe Ang R027574G Michael Lam REN 26181 Ray Teo R010198F Philip Chan REN 34066 Raycher Lim R044853F Robert Kong Chin Siong REN 45492 Raymond Ler R003417J Ryan Tan Chuan Wee REN 39046 Richard Jany R000383F Tan Kai Lun REN 21991 Ron Lim R018220Z TH Lee REN 05664 Ryan Lee K K R055105A Victor Lim Yu Chee REN 36613 Shawn Thayalan R014220H Vincent Chong Jin Yu REN 53247 Shen Jiaming R021292C Zoey Lee REN 56789 Val Lin R063241H Vincent Tay R001840Z

MEMBER Singapore Malaysia Business Name CEA licence no. Business Name CEA licence no. Business Name licence no. Adelyn Chan R002209A Jeremy Quah R063595F Aaron Lam REN 06036 Aileen Yeo R015747G Jimmy Lye R014198H Abby Chew E 3082 Aiman Roza R064095D Joe Ong R049112A Almes H’ng REN 46378 Albert Tan R045222C Jolyn Lim R062253F Anders Ong PEA 2708 Amy Lim R016002H Joshua Tan R067053H Andrew Kan REN 30355 Andrew Phee R024642I Julianto Cahyadi R060528C Annie Bong Jing Xian PEA 3793 Andrew Wong R063296E June Bala R014013B Annie Hee REN 46494 Andy Lim Junchen R050816D June Leng R012861B Bill Khong Weng Kai REN 19750 Annie Heng R043835B Kenneth Loh R051340J Bryant Liow REN 29368 Asyraff Khan R051755D Kenny Lee R048309I Camie Tang PEA 1794 Audrey Wong R028383I Kesang Yanki Labattu R047826E Connie Lee REN 24050 Augustine Wee R028262Z Lara Lam R065692Z Dexter Lim REN 64805 Ben Huang R051182C Laven Loo R060597F Dicson Loh Wen Jiun REN 27609 Brian Wong R064364D Lindy Lee R049099J Eila Muhamad REN 49490 Bruce Ang R019087C Liong Phang Fei R057131A Elvis Eng REN 78550 Carrie Zhang R044936B Lisa Seow R057486H Elyas Sulaiman PEA 1616 Caryn Wong R069458E Louis Tey R052354F Etto Chee REN 18144 Chew Hock Ngee R041715J Mandy Gracie Tan R006354E Farah Najwa (Kak Yong) REN 42349 Ching Chia R067066F Mark Tan R068292A Felix Cheng REN 25339 Chris Chua R030867Z Mervyn Ong R068299B Ferlim Lim REN 41426 Chua Rui Song Alvin R051901H Mohd Ameen R024674G Fiona Chin REN 00140 Clinton Yew R009287A Nancy Tan R041725H Ghaz Ibrahim REN 38372 Colin Choo R045976G Neo Chee Seng R010137D Henrick Tan REN 16279 David Hwang R010782H Ng Yun Jian (Javier) R000194B Hilal Alias PEA 1607 Don Kah R068060G Nick R.L R002622D Ho Maggie REN 23792 Don Lim R053988D Nigel Lee R063275B Hui Jun Hoe REN 63478 Doris Tan R010121H Perry Siow R006056B Jacelyn Ng REN 08753 Douglas Chew R045080H Peter Loh R028064C Jacky Liew PEA 2026 Dylan Poh R043788G Png Wei Guang Don R043330Z Jazz Lim Tong Huooi REN 43278 Eddy Ong R044677J Rachel Yeen R045908B Jeffrey Ng REN 19236 Edith Tay R002319E Raymond Tung R027394I Jovine Ng REN 19766 Edmund Goh R030777J Sean Yin R006541F Kenneth Kwok REN 00632 Edwin Kheng R005738C Sharolyn Chun R007773B Kent Fatt REN 15215 Eileen Leong R026443E Shirley Fong R064755G Koh Wee Min REN 46982 Fendy Lee R018080J Soh Shu Hui R066982D Lau Yong Sern REN 47890 Gary Koh R029187D Swan R066500G Loh Beng Piau REN 00751 Gavan Lee R055759I Sylvia Wandly R019365A Lucas Fong Er Hao REN 53849 Goh Pei Chang Ethan R064895H Tan Jia Da R064766J Max Ong REN 09693 Goh Zong Han R061881D Tan Xiuqing Natalie R018409A Michael Chng REN 51668 Imelda Quek R064322D Tasso Chan R028756G Michael Kong Kang Wei REN 41775 Irene Joan Sim R024277F Tay Chai Heng R062360E Mohammad Fareed REN 20636 Ivy Yeo R045707A Tracy Teo R023837Z Mohd Fitri MF REN 55084 Izaac Fong R064008I Veann Lee R050685D Mohd Hafidz Hanif REN 59077 James Sim R051809G Wanni Chan R048908I Mohd Haris REN 18502 Jamie Yoeng R006717F William Tan R061781H Muhammad Azizirrahim REN 35533 Janice Lee R064268H Yumei Ng R059711F Nas E 2615 Jasmine Tan R005745F Zola Tan R029291I Neou Wee Ping REN 35861 Jenna Tong R026756F Nor Syatilla REN 24819 Jeremiah Chua R046635F Nuzulhakimi Ayob REN 55942 Jeremy Pher R003742J Raymond Khoo REN 46969 Rinna Khoo PEA 2458 Rosmawati Mustapha REN 42406 Sam Cheng REN 34574 Sam Khoo REN 40540 Shamnee Cheng REN 40800 Simon Yang REN 22909 Sr Khairulnawawi E 3145 Sue Hartanah REN 49007 Thomas Wong E 2649 William Wong REN 15548 Wilson Lim Wei Sern REN 29646 Wilson Ng REN 33305 Wilson Ong REN 57695 Wong Kok Leong REN 57545 Yad Zahari REN 54620 YC Liow REN 24042

The Realtors’ Roundtable will also be held in Malaysia on September 19, 2025, at M Resort & Hotel Kuala Lumpur.

