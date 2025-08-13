EdgeProp’s Roundtable Round Two: From Listings to Legacy

33.6 C
SINGAPORE Media OutReach Newswire – 13 August 2025 – Top performers in the real estate industry from Singapore and Malaysia gathered once again for the annual Realtors Round Table on Aug 12 at Pan Pacific Singapore. This exclusive evening honoured individuals who demonstrated exemplary performance, unwavering consistency, and the embodiment of high ethical standards within the real estate profession. The evening was a night of celebration and commendation, from valuable networking opportunities to comedic entertainment.

Winners at the Realtors' Roundtable 2025
Winners at the Realtors’ Roundtable 2025

The introduction of the trophy this year was no mere formality. It symbolises the effort of each individual who worked tirelessly with dedication and drive to uphold their integrity in the real estate industry. It is a reminder of the role each realtor plays in shaping the community through their success.

While personal production was a key measurement of a realtor’s achievement in last year’s awards, overriding commission has been added as another indicator of success in this year’s Realtors’ Roundtable. Overriding commission quantifies the effort a realtor has put into building their team, an essential measure in maintaining the competency of the real estate industry in Singapore.

Eligibility for the club is determined based on the performance metrics calculated in the local currency of the individual’s primary market for 2024.

Method of production Member Rising Star Member Millionaire Member
Received commission* $200,000 – $499,999 $500,000 – $999,999 ≥ $1,000,000
*Based on production and overriding commissions between Jan 1, 2024, and Dec 31, 2024, expressed in local currency. Production is defined as commission income received. Production excludes basic income, team overriding commissions, and deductibles (agency cuts & taxes).

“Member numbers are up 34% compared to last year. That’s not just a bigger number; it’s a sign that more of you are participating, more of you are raising your game, and more of you see the importance of celebrating the hard work you put in.” Bernard Tong, CEO of EdgeProp Singapore, says.

During the application process, realtors submit their commission and overriding amount received for assessment, and the data is verified with either their respective registered agencies or their official income statements. The results go through a second verification round with our Official Knowledge Partner, KPMG Singapore.

“Being a realtor in Singapore is not easy, to be honest. Every weekend, you spend tons of money on flyers, stand under the hot sun to hand them out and then compete with thousands of other agents to fight to close deals at a showflat through a ballot system, essentially a lottery. And then, just when you think you’ve got a deal, cooling measures kick in, interest rates change, or the seller suddenly decides to ‘wait for a better offer’,” says Tong.

“Yet, here you are — still closing, still growing, still finding a way. That’s what makes this industry special. It’s full of people who don’t just wait for the perfect market; you create opportunities in whatever market you’re given, and this is particularly true for this group here today. And that’s something to be proud of,” Tong adds.

Of the 266 members who qualified this year, 51 repeated their achievement from last year. This is a testament to their sustained excellence and commitment to their craft. Achieving eligibility once is challenging; doing so for consecutive years is truly commendable. Members who qualify for three consecutive years earn Milestone status, while those who reach five consecutive years achieve the prestigious Landmark status.

Please refer to the complete list of 2025 members below:

MILLIONAIRE MEMBER
Singapore Malaysia
Business Name CEA licence no. Business Name licence no. Business Name licence no.
Daniel Chong R030342B Andy Teoh E (3) 2136 Karen Ng Soh Huei REN 14461
Eric Goh R024237G Angel Tan REN 02922 Mabel Mak PEA 0985
Jeremy Lim R017809A Angela Lee REN 04297 Norman REN 56573
Loyalle Chin R047968G Edward Yeoh REN 65415 Paul Lim REN 26419
Lynn Er R024060I Edwin Ong REN 07942 Phoebe Foo Jie Chyi REN 39209
Nizam Adli R009461J Eken Ng REN 09700 Rachel Loo PEA 2035
Rambo Kor R031725C Elainne Phang REN 09625 Rita Jiang REN 31575
Stella Thio R030286H Ernest Ong Swee Gim REN 40148 Sean Liew REN 30734
Vincent Lim R026632B Eugene Tan REN 10087 Sean Tiew REN 37388
George Ng REN 17400 Simon Lim REN 12367
Ivan Wong Khai Mun REN 09162 Victor Lim Wee Tat REN 09135
Jason Teo REN 25138 YC Wong REN 56571

ELITE MEMBER
Singapore Malaysia
Business Name CEA licence no. Business Name licence no.
Alex Goh R024505H Adzura Mohd Zamedin REN 04287
Alex Ng R009772E Albert Hoo REN 65544
Ann Lee R007611F Amin Mahat REN 70847
Anthony Chua R020000C Andy Lau Pik Kwong REN 32839
Ashlyn Peh R059953D Beelee Ku REN 48501
Catherine Lee R009414I Celestine Ting REN 42028
Chris Choo R016290Z Connie Soh Moi Chuan REN 60618
Clarence Foo R052281G Daniel Yong Hong Fatt REN 14043
Clarie Lim R059246G HuiHui Kok REN 60129
Donavan Tan R066799J Hycintha Sii Ping Sieng PEA 2252
Elaine Goh R042676A Jack Yap REN 20653
Faith Quek R005493G Jacq Sim REN 07430
Hakim Halim R063000H Jannah Ali REN 33302
Ivan Seah R045857D Jason Kok REN 39793
Jasmine Lau R013868E Jeffrey Kiong REN 27719
Jim Leong R056779I Jess Chong REN 48007
Joy Toh R045565F Johannes Loo REN 34083
Justin Kwek R041348A Johnathan Teo REN 39045
Lim Li Yuen R060059A Judy Tan REN 01785
Lincoln Choo K B R024093E Kevin Goh PEA 2729
Lynn Tiang R008601D Kevin Lim REN 43473
Maggie Yang R051087H Kho Chng Guan REN 08689
Martin Goh R001839F Liny Ong REN 59112
Mary Tan R007295A Lucas Liew REN 29489
Nick Tan R040814C Mason Sia REN 00792
Phoebe Ang R027574G Michael Lam REN 26181
Ray Teo R010198F Philip Chan REN 34066
Raycher Lim R044853F Robert Kong Chin Siong REN 45492
Raymond Ler R003417J Ryan Tan Chuan Wee REN 39046
Richard Jany R000383F Tan Kai Lun REN 21991
Ron Lim R018220Z TH Lee REN 05664
Ryan Lee K K R055105A Victor Lim Yu Chee REN 36613
Shawn Thayalan R014220H Vincent Chong Jin Yu REN 53247
Shen Jiaming R021292C Zoey Lee REN 56789
Val Lin R063241H
Vincent Tay R001840Z

MEMBER
Singapore Malaysia
Business Name CEA licence no. Business Name CEA licence no. Business Name licence no.
Adelyn Chan R002209A Jeremy Quah R063595F Aaron Lam REN 06036
Aileen Yeo R015747G Jimmy Lye R014198H Abby Chew E 3082
Aiman Roza R064095D Joe Ong R049112A Almes H’ng REN 46378
Albert Tan R045222C Jolyn Lim R062253F Anders Ong PEA 2708
Amy Lim R016002H Joshua Tan R067053H Andrew Kan REN 30355
Andrew Phee R024642I Julianto Cahyadi R060528C Annie Bong Jing Xian PEA 3793
Andrew Wong R063296E June Bala R014013B Annie Hee REN 46494
Andy Lim Junchen R050816D June Leng R012861B Bill Khong Weng Kai REN 19750
Annie Heng R043835B Kenneth Loh R051340J Bryant Liow REN 29368
Asyraff Khan R051755D Kenny Lee R048309I Camie Tang PEA 1794
Audrey Wong R028383I Kesang Yanki Labattu R047826E Connie Lee REN 24050
Augustine Wee R028262Z Lara Lam R065692Z Dexter Lim REN 64805
Ben Huang R051182C Laven Loo R060597F Dicson Loh Wen Jiun REN 27609
Brian Wong R064364D Lindy Lee R049099J Eila Muhamad REN 49490
Bruce Ang R019087C Liong Phang Fei R057131A Elvis Eng REN 78550
Carrie Zhang R044936B Lisa Seow R057486H Elyas Sulaiman PEA 1616
Caryn Wong R069458E Louis Tey R052354F Etto Chee REN 18144
Chew Hock Ngee R041715J Mandy Gracie Tan R006354E Farah Najwa (Kak Yong) REN 42349
Ching Chia R067066F Mark Tan R068292A Felix Cheng REN 25339
Chris Chua R030867Z Mervyn Ong R068299B Ferlim Lim REN 41426
Chua Rui Song Alvin R051901H Mohd Ameen R024674G Fiona Chin REN 00140
Clinton Yew R009287A Nancy Tan R041725H Ghaz Ibrahim REN 38372
Colin Choo R045976G Neo Chee Seng R010137D Henrick Tan REN 16279
David Hwang R010782H Ng Yun Jian (Javier) R000194B Hilal Alias PEA 1607
Don Kah R068060G Nick R.L R002622D Ho Maggie REN 23792
Don Lim R053988D Nigel Lee R063275B Hui Jun Hoe REN 63478
Doris Tan R010121H Perry Siow R006056B Jacelyn Ng REN 08753
Douglas Chew R045080H Peter Loh R028064C Jacky Liew PEA 2026
Dylan Poh R043788G Png Wei Guang Don R043330Z Jazz Lim Tong Huooi REN 43278
Eddy Ong R044677J Rachel Yeen R045908B Jeffrey Ng REN 19236
Edith Tay R002319E Raymond Tung R027394I Jovine Ng REN 19766
Edmund Goh R030777J Sean Yin R006541F Kenneth Kwok REN 00632
Edwin Kheng R005738C Sharolyn Chun R007773B Kent Fatt REN 15215
Eileen Leong R026443E Shirley Fong R064755G Koh Wee Min REN 46982
Fendy Lee R018080J Soh Shu Hui R066982D Lau Yong Sern REN 47890
Gary Koh R029187D Swan R066500G Loh Beng Piau REN 00751
Gavan Lee R055759I Sylvia Wandly R019365A Lucas Fong Er Hao REN 53849
Goh Pei Chang Ethan R064895H Tan Jia Da R064766J Max Ong REN 09693
Goh Zong Han R061881D Tan Xiuqing Natalie R018409A Michael Chng REN 51668
Imelda Quek R064322D Tasso Chan R028756G Michael Kong Kang Wei REN 41775
Irene Joan Sim R024277F Tay Chai Heng R062360E Mohammad Fareed REN 20636
Ivy Yeo R045707A Tracy Teo R023837Z Mohd Fitri MF REN 55084
Izaac Fong R064008I Veann Lee R050685D Mohd Hafidz Hanif REN 59077
James Sim R051809G Wanni Chan R048908I Mohd Haris REN 18502
Jamie Yoeng R006717F William Tan R061781H Muhammad Azizirrahim REN 35533
Janice Lee R064268H Yumei Ng R059711F Nas E 2615
Jasmine Tan R005745F Zola Tan R029291I Neou Wee Ping REN 35861
Jenna Tong R026756F Nor Syatilla REN 24819
Jeremiah Chua R046635F Nuzulhakimi Ayob REN 55942
Jeremy Pher R003742J Raymond Khoo REN 46969
Rinna Khoo PEA 2458
Rosmawati Mustapha REN 42406
Sam Cheng REN 34574
Sam Khoo REN 40540
Shamnee Cheng REN 40800
Simon Yang REN 22909
Sr Khairulnawawi E 3145
Sue Hartanah REN 49007
Thomas Wong E 2649
William Wong REN 15548
Wilson Lim Wei Sern REN 29646
Wilson Ng REN 33305
Wilson Ong REN 57695
Wong Kok Leong REN 57545
Yad Zahari REN 54620
YC Liow REN 24042

The Realtors’ Roundtable will also be held in Malaysia on September 19, 2025, at M Resort & Hotel Kuala Lumpur.

EdgeProp

EdgeProp Singapore offers Singapore's most comprehensive real estate news and analytics to homebuyers and investors, with thousands of listings to facilitate property decisions.

For enquiries, please contact us at awards@edgeprop.sg.

