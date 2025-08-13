Education Ministry, World Vision Strengthen Early Childhood Education Efforts

The Ministry of Education and Sports, in partnership with World Vision International Laos, has expanded its efforts to improve early childhood education in rural communities with the official launch of a new phase of a long-term learning initiative in Xonnabouly district.

The launch, held on 8 August, included a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing ceremony and a start-up workshop, jointly organised by the Ministry of Education and Sports of Savannakhet Province and World Vision.

The second phase of the Improving Learning Outcomes for Early Childhood and Primary Education project will support children, parents, and schools in 10 remote villages.

The same day, officials from the Ministry visited Savannakhet to observe how the project is being implemented on the ground, as part of routine monitoring activities.

Tackling Barriers to Learning

The initiative, funded by World Vision International, aims to give children aged 3 to 5 a stronger start in school and improve reading and writing skills among pupils in Grades 1 to 3. The project also promotes safe, inclusive, and healthy learning environments.

Officials observed classroom activities in local preschools, reviewed teaching materials developed by community educators, and met with parents and local leaders.

Special attention was given to the inclusion of children with disabilities, as part of a broader commitment to education for all.

Two Phases, One Goal

Phase I of the project began with the signing of an MoU on 21 October 2022 in Attapeu Province. The first phase is being implemented in Sanamxay district, where 13 schools across 12 villages are receiving support.

Running through to September 2025, this phase benefits more than 11,500 people and is backed by USD 800,000 in funding.

Phase Two, which officially launched this month, will continue until September 2028.

It will support ten schools across ten villages in Xonnabouly district, reaching approximately 6,380 people.

With a total investment of USD 840,000, this phase builds on the successes of the first by placing greater emphasis on parental involvement and stronger school-community partnerships to make education more accessible and sustainable.