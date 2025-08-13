Joyday Ice Cream Won World Dairy International Award and Demonstrated Global Competitiveness with Peak-season Marketing Success in Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Joyday, an ice cream brand owned by Yili Group, enjoyed a successful summer in 2025. The brand not only won prestigious international awards but also achieved outstanding results with its peak-season marketing campaign in Indonesia. These accomplishments highlight its innovation and operational strength in global markets.

Garnering Global Awards for Product Innovation

Joyday earned international acclaim at the 2025 World Dairy Innovation Awards. Its Crunchy Choco Lava Ice Cream was awarded as the winner of “Ice Cream/Frozen Yogurt” category. Joyday Crunchy Choco Lava Ice Cream seamlessly blends the distinct textures of five different types of chocolate, featuring a rich, molten chocolate lava core that delivers a delightfully surprising sensory experience. It successfully redefined the chocolate stick ice cream category in the Indonesian market with its breakthrough innovation of product structure. The other two Joyday products, Crunchy Vanilla Cookies and Vanilla Berry Sandwich, were also named finalists in the ice-cream category. Recognized as one of the most prestigious awards in the global dairy industry, the evaluation of World Dairy Innovation Awards was based on core criteria such as product innovation, market relevance, and quality consistency. Its recognition of Joyday underscores the brand’s commitment to innovation and its deep understanding of consumer preferences worldwide.

Boosting Popularity in Indonesia with Peak-season Marketing Campaign

As a brand deeply committed to the Indonesian market, Joyday is dedicated to creating joyful moments for local consumers. These years, the brand launched exciting football-themed campaigns in partnership with Manchester City Football Club, Portugal National Football Team, Argentina National Football Team. The marketing campaign of this year was bundling consumer engagement with the ice-cream stick promotion. The consumers can participate the buy-win campaign by purchasing limited-edition football-packaged Joyday ice creams. The prizes ranged from an iPhone 15 to the grand prize of UK trip, including a visit to Manchester City F.C.’s home stadium. By tapping into Indonesians’ passion for football and prize draws, the campaign has successfully delivered a memorable and interactive experience for consumers.

Expanding Global Influence through Strategic Brand Building

As a key part of Yili Group’s international expansion strategy, Joyday has demonstrated a long-standing commitment to the global market. The brand has steadily increased its influence through a variety of marketing initiatives. Through collaborations with sports teams, partnerships with brand ambassadors, and on-campus events, Joyday has successfully fostered deep connections with local consumers and built strong brand recognition.

Joyday has established extensive coverage across Indonesia’s major retail channels. Consumers can easily find its products in a wide range of locations, including traditional stores, supermarkets, convenience stores, and restaurants. Having successfully solidified its market share in Southeast Asia, the brand is now accelerating its expansion into the Middle East. Joyday has already built a network of over 3,000 points of sale in Saudi Arabia, which enables the brand to sell more than 500,000 ice cream bars monthly in the local market.

Looking ahead, fueled by Yili group’s global network, Joyday is committed to more international markets by bring innovative products and joyful brand experience to the local consumers.

As a leading Chinese dairy company and one of the top five players in the global dairy market, Yili Group is driven by innovation and committed to expanding its international presence. It offers a diverse portfolio of products, including liquid milk, milk powder, yogurt, and ice cream. Now operating in over 60 countries and regions, the company is dedicated to providing high-quality, healthy food and services to consumers worldwide. The international success of its Joyday brand, which has achieved significant overseas market penetration, vividly demonstrates Yili’s vision of “World Integrally Sharing Health” and highlights the Chinese dairy industry’s commitment to delivering health value through superior products across the global supply chain.