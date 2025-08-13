MALAYSIA, THROUGH ASEAN TVET CONFERENCE, HIGHLIGHTS THE NEED FOR DIGITAL AND GREEN SKILLS AMID REGIONAL TRANSFORMATION

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The ASEAN TVET Conference (ASEAN TVET), a flagship platform under the ASEAN Year of Skills (AYOS) 2025, opened today with a united call for the region to prepare its workforce for advanced digitalisation and the green transition, paving the way for a future-ready TVET ecosystem.



From left: Dr. Syed Alwi bin Mohamed Sultan, Chief Executive of HRD Corp; Steven Sim Chee Keong, Minister of Human Resources; Dato’ Seri Dr. Ahmad Zahid bin Hamidi, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Rural and Regional Development and Chairman of the National TVET Council; Datuk Azman bin Hj. Mohamad; Secretary-General, Ministry of Human Resources (KESUMA); Datuk Abu Huraira bin Abu Yazid, Chairman of the Board of Directors, HRD Corp

Jointly organised by the Human Resource Development Corporation (HRD Corp) and Skills Development Fund Corporation Malaysia (PTPK), both under the Ministry of Human Resources (KESUMA), the conference gathered about 1,500 policymakers, industry leaders, TVET providers and educators at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur.

Over two days, the event will drive collaboration on advancing Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) as a catalyst for inclusive digital and green transitions. 57 exhibitors showcased innovations, training solutions and technologies that support these skills.

Officiating the event, The Right Honourable Dato’ Seri Dr. Ahmad Zahid bin Hamidi, Deputy Prime Minister of Malaysia, Minister of Rural and Regional Development, and Chairman of National TVET Council, called for ASEAN to address rising demand for digital and green talent.

“This conference must spark policies that meet market needs, make employers true partners and fast-track cutting-edge learning. This is how ASEAN will shape a workforce that is inclusive, future-ready and poised to lead the global TVET industry,” he said.

He proposed establishing an ASEAN Green and Digital Skills Taskforce to unite the region in concrete actions and measurable targets.

The Honourable Steven Sim Chee Keong, Minister of Human Resources, stressed ASEAN’s opportunity to lead in the digital and green economy through collaboration and inclusive skills development.

“In an age when AI can do the thinking, the world still needs those who can build, repair, operate, supervise and organise. These elements will outlast the hype cycles of technology. Skills training is the currency of the day,” he said, calling for greater synergy in a common certification framework and mutual recognition to advance the ASEAN skills market.

Joining virtually, His Excellency Dr. Kao Kim Hourn, Secretary-General of ASEAN, urged stronger partnerships between training institutions and industry to accelerate green skills development.

“Our efforts must ensure we lead, not follow, in the global green economy,” he said, warning that without decisive action, skills gaps could slow economic progress.

The conference, themed ‘Advancing Digital and Green Transformations through an Inclusive and Future-Ready TVET System’, examined integrating sustainability into skills, and training, for a just transition.

Representing International Labour Organization (ILO), Kaori Nakamura-Osaka, Assistant Director General and Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific, said, “TVET holds unique potential to drive the digital and green transformation. Skills training must be aligned to these transitions, with emerging technologies embedded into learning. No one can be left behind.”

Upcoming AYOS events include the National Human Capital Conference & Exhibition (NHCCE), Global Skills Forum (GSF) and the ASEAN Forum of Manpower Ministers for Human Capital Development (AFMM-HCD), continuing Malaysia’s push for bold collaborations, stronger industry engagement and embedding environmental sustainability into skills systems.

For more information, visit www.aseanyearofskills.org.