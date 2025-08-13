LONDON, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The FX industry is flooded with providers claiming to offer “Prime” or “Prime of Prime” services, when in reality, they’re just selling their own liquidity, with hidden conflicts and marked-up pricing. ATFX Connect offers a True Prime of Prime solution — designed for institutions that demand genuine market access, operational transparency, and credit efficiency.

To provide deeper insights, Wei Qiang Zhang, Managing Director at ATFX Connect, shares his views on what differentiates ATFX Connect as a true Prime of Prime broker.

Q1: What is the difference between a “Prime Broker” and a “Prime of Prime” provider in FX markets?

Wei: A Prime Broker, typically a top-tier global investment bank, provides institutional clients with crucial services such as trading, clearing, and settlement on exchanges and trading venues across various asset classes, including FX. A “Prime of Prime” provider, often a non-bank multi-asset broker, performs similar roles but acts as a conduit for clients who do not qualify for direct prime broker services. A true “Prime of Prime” provider leverages its own relationships with bank prime brokers to extend credit and direct market access to these clients.

Q2: Why did “Prime of Prime” services emerge in the financial markets?

Wei: The rapid increase in credit requirements from prime brokers—primarily large banks—since the 2008 financial crisis has made it much harder for institutions like hedge funds and broker-dealers to gain direct market access. “Prime of Prime” services arose to serve as intermediary credit providers, helping clients overcome these barriers and access global FX liquidity and trading venues.

Q3: What are the key features of true “Prime of Prime” services?

Wei: True “Prime of Prime” services should offer:

Direct Market Access to multiple exchanges and counterparties via a single onboarding process.

to multiple exchanges and counterparties via a single onboarding process. Liquidity Autonomy , allowing clients to choose and aggregate liquidity sources.

, allowing clients to choose and aggregate liquidity sources. Full Control of Technology , with technology-agnostic solutions and no conflicts around trade execution.

, with technology-agnostic solutions and no conflicts around trade execution. Single Credit Relationship, facilitating efficient collateral management and competitive margin requirements across venues.

Q4: Why should clients be cautious when a broker claims to be “Prime” or “Prime of Prime”?

Wei: Many brokers misuse these terms for marketing, despite lacking the credit relationships, market access, or expertise necessary to provide genuine prime brokerage services. Some providers may create a false sense of trustworthiness, obscure their actual execution practices (e.g., markups on pricing), or disguise inadequate risk management systems. This can lead to conflicts of interest and suboptimal trading conditions for clients.

Q5: What risks do clients face if they choose a provider who only claims to offer “Prime of Prime” services?

Wei: Clients risk being misled by providers who:

Lack real credit relationships and only simulate prime brokerage services.

Mask deficiencies in credit and collateral management.

Execute trades in a manner that may be disadvantageous to clients, such as applying hidden markups or creating delays due to conflicts of interest.

Q6: What due diligence should firms perform when selecting a “Prime of Prime” broker?

Wei: Essential due diligence questions include:

Does the broker have genuine credit relationships and clearing infrastructure for direct market access?

Are clients receiving true, direct access to multiple exchanges, ECNs, and counterparties?

Do clients have complete control over their trading technology, pricing sources, and margin terms?

Q7: In summary, why is it important to distinguish between true and misleading claims of “Prime of Prime” service?

Wei: Only a handful of brokers possess the capital, global market access, and credit trust to offer authentic “Prime of Prime” services. Choosing the wrong provider may expose clients to hidden costs, operational risks, and subpar execution, ultimately undermining client interests in FX markets. It’s crucial for institutions to verify a broker’s credentials and actual offerings before engagement.

About ATFX Connect

ATFX Connect is a trading name of AT Global Markets (UK) Limited (authorised and regulated by the FCA), AT Global Markets (Australia) Pty Limited (authorised and regulated by ASIC), and AT Global Financial Services (HK) Limited (authorised and regulated by the SFC). Connect is the Institutional arm of the wider ATFX Group.

ATFX Connect offers Institutional and Professional traders an extensive range of services for both Agency PB and Margin accounts, provides bespoke aggregated liquidity in Spot FX, NDFs, indices, Commodities and Precious metals to a wide range of institutional clients from hedge funds, Tier 1 and regional banks, high net worth investors, asset managers, family offices and other brokers.

ATFX Connect’s liquidity pool is constructed from Tier 1 banks and non-bank providers that it has partnered with, trading in both sweepable and full amount forms.

Agency PB Clients can connect via direct FIX API, external technology solutions or via our own trading platform. For margin clients, ATFX Connect provides market access via the group’s MT4/MT5 platform and provides a bridge solution for those who wish to connect via FIX API.

For further information on ATFX Connect, please visit ATFX Connect website https://www.atfxconnect.com