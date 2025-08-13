Pioneering Freeze-Dried Technology in Vietnam: Nature Foods Company Introduces Convenient and Healthy Eating Solutions

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Amid rapid urbanization and an increasingly fast-paced lifestyle, Vietnam’s ready-to-eat (RTE) food market is witnessing remarkable growth. In 2024, the market value reached approximately USD 430 million and is projected to nearly triple to USD 1.28 billion by 2031, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.8% (BlueWeave Consulting). This surge underscores a clear consumer trend: the demand for quick meal solutions that still meet high standards of nutrition, quality, and safety.

Yet, convenience alone is not enough. Flavor, nutrition, and product quality remain top priorities for today’s consumers. Rising to meet this demand, Nature Foods Company (NFC) has firmly established itself as a pioneer in Vietnam in applying freeze-dried technology—delivering convenient products without compromising taste, color, or nutritional value.

Recognized on HTV9 – Reinforcing Credibility and Value

Recently, NFC was featured on “An Lanh Song Chat” (Eat Well, Live Well), a reputable television program aired on HTV9 that provides audiences with knowledge about smart eating solutions and raises awareness on food safety. During the program, NFC representatives shared in-depth insights into the freeze-dried process, the company’s rigorous quality control system, and its guiding philosophy: “Eat Well – Live Well.”



Freeze-dried – The “Golden” Technology for Safe and Convenient Eating Solutions

This appearance not only reinforced NFC’s pioneering role in the high-tech food sector but also underscored its commitment to spreading the message of scientific, safe, and sustainable eating.

Freeze-dried Technology – Preserving Flavor, Nutrition, and Quality

Unlike traditional drying methods, freeze-dried removes water from ingredients while they are frozen, turning ice directly into vapor without passing through the liquid stage. This process preserves the natural flavor, vibrant color, and nutritional content of the food—eliminating the need for artificial preservatives.

With extremely low moisture levels, products enjoy extended shelf life while remaining safe, convenient, and capable of delivering a “freshly prepared” taste experience—perfectly aligning with the needs of modern consumers.

Nature Foods Company – Pioneering Excellence

Founded in 2002, NFC has made substantial investments in a fully integrated production line that adheres to rigorous international standards including HACCP, ISO 22000, BRCGS, FDA, and HALAL. Every stage—from ingredient selection and preparation to freeze-dried and packaging—is tightly controlled. Each product undergoes sensory, microbiological, and physicochemical testing before reaching consumers.

A modern traceability system further ensures transparency across the entire production process, reinforcing consumer trust.

Convenience Without Compromise

NFC products are ideal for various occasions: a quick office breakfast, outdoor trips, or as a reliable home pantry staple. Most importantly, this convenience does not come at the expense of safety, quality, or flavor.

Mr. Phan Hoang An, CEO of Nature Foods, emphasized:

“We do not view technology merely as a production tool, but as a commitment to community responsibility. Every NFC product is a combination of convenience, nutrition, and safety—so consumers can feel confident choosing it for their families.”

A Sustainable Vision

By pioneering the use of freeze-dried technology, NFC is not only creating high-quality products but also helping to elevate the standards of Vietnam’s food industry. Looking ahead, the company is committed to expanding its range of convenient, nutritious, and safe products—offering modern dining experiences that retain the authentic essence of their ingredients.