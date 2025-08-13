The Westin Surabaya Introduces Wellness Oasis: A Journey of Mindful Discoveries

SURABAYA, Indonesia, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On Saturday, 9 August 2025 The Westin Surabaya proudly unveils its latest guest experience: Wellness Oasis, a mindfulness-based wellness program thoughtfully designed to support mental health, inner balance, and rejuvenation. In response to today’s growing healthcare constraints and the universal longing for calm, this initiative embraces the rise of wellness tourism by offering guests space for mindful learning and inner renewal. Through grounding rituals such as mindfulness meditation, nature connection, and creative expression, guests are gently guided in how to practice mindfulness. In line with the Indonesian Government’s initiative to position health and wellness tourism as a national travel trend, The Westin Surabaya continues to expand its facilities that support guests’ mental well-being and physical fitness.



Wellness Oasis – Meditation Corner

According to a study by the Ministry of Tourism of the Republic of Indonesia, wellness tourism in the country encompasses eight key dimensions: fitness, healthy eating, healthcare, spa & beauty, mind-body balance, spirituality & connection, self-development, and eco-tourism & adventure. Rooted in Westin’s pillars of Move Well, Feel Well, and Play Well, this experience nurtures emotional well-being while offering a serene path to presence, clarity, and holistic healing.

Guests are invited to embark on a self-guided journey through six thoughtfully designed wellness zones, each crafted to nurture both body and mind:

Sensory Walk – Experience the grounding power of nature. Guests are encouraged to remove their footwear and walk barefoot along a dedicated path featuring materials like sand, river stones, and grass. This mindful stroll invites guests to slow down, awaken their senses, and reconnect with the present moment. Meditation Corner – A serene nook offering quiet solitude. Guests are encouraged to disconnect from distractions and reconnect with their inner selves. Whether through reflection on the past, mindfulness in the present, or envisioning the future. Postcard Painting – A creative and therapeutic space where guests can express gratitude or emotion through art. Doodle over existing sketches or create a design from scratch, then take the postcard home and share it with special someone. Detox Box – An invitation to unplug and connect meaningfully. Take time and set aside from any digital devices and join in favor of playful human connection through selections of classic board games. Mindful Photography – Discover joy in the little things. Explore the scenic corners of The Westin Surabaya and capture moments that spark happiness. Whether it’s a picturesque and playful shadow art, a sparkling reflection, or a whimsical cloud shape. Gratitude Nest – A peaceful reflection space where guests can write down moments of thankfulness, contributing to a collective spirit of positivity and presence.

“In today’s fast-paced world, true luxury lies in the ability to pause, breathe, and be present,” said Denny Ristyanto, Multi-Property General Manager of The Westin Surabaya and Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya, Pakuwon Indah. “The Wellness Oasis reflects our commitment to helping guests not just stay well—but thrive in every aspect of their journey.”

Whether seeking quiet introspection or joyful discovery, the Wellness Oasis encourages every guest to explore, express, and embrace personal well-being in meaningful and lasting ways.

For more information and room reservation visit www.westinsurabaya.com or call at +62-31-29710000. Follow @westinsurabaya on social media for more updates and upcoming promotion.

