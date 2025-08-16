GWM Brazil Plant Officially Opens with President Lula in Attendance

Iracemápolis, São Paulo – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 August 2025 – In the early hours of August 16 (Beijing time), GWM’s Brazil plant officially commenced operations, marked by a grand ceremony for the rollout of its first vehicle, the HAVAL H6 GT. The plant, located in Iracemápolis, São Paulo, was acquired from Daimler Group and has since been upgraded into an intelligent manufacturing base. As GWM’s third full-process vehicle manufacturing center overseas, it carries the core mission of serving the Latin American market and acts as a key hub linking Europe, Asia, Southeast Asia, and Latin America.

This milestone not only advances GWM’s globalization in Latin America but also sets an example of China’s high-quality automotive expansion, showcasing innovative collaboration between the Chinese and Brazilian auto industries.

GWM Brazil Plant officially begins production with the first HAVAL H6 GT rolling off the line

At the opening ceremony, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Vice President Geraldo Alckmin, Chinese Ambassador Zhu Qingqiao, Brazil’s Minister of Labor, and other dignitaries joined GWM President Mu Feng, GWM International President Parker Shi, GWM Brazil Region President Zhang Gengshen, and other GWM executives to witness this landmark moment in the company’s globalization journey. President Lula personally signed the hood of the first HAVAL H6 GT, marking its final production step before entering the market. After the ceremony, he also posed for photos with factory workers.

In his welcome address, GWM President Mu Feng stated: “The Brazil plant is not only a strong commitment to the Brazilian market, but also the starting point for building the future together with our Latin American partners. In our global expansion, we adhere to the ‘Four New Modernizations’: Locally Built, Locally Operated, Globally Cultivated, Supply Chain Integrated. Following international quality standards, we will deliver highly reliable vehicles to the Latin American market.” He further announced that the plant’s annual production capacity will gradually increase from 20,000 to 50,000 vehicles, creating over 1,000 direct jobs. Initial models include the HAVAL H9, POER P30, and HAVAL H6, with the H9 and POER P30 scheduled to launch in Brazil this September.

Chinese Ambassador Zhu Qingqiao emphasized that since the establishment of diplomatic ties 51 years ago, China and Brazil’s comprehensive strategic partnership has continued to deepen, with key areas of cooperation including renewable energy, infrastructure, and manufacturing. He described the Brazil plant as a model of Sino-Brazilian industrial synergy, combining “Chinese smart manufacturing + Brazilian localization.” He noted that GWM is contributing to economic development and quality job creation in São Paulo and Brazil, and expressed hope for further collaboration in clean energy and digital technology to provide a “China-Brazil solution” for global climate governance.

In his speech, President Lula stressed: “The GWM Brazil plant is very important for Brazil’s national industry. Its inauguration shows that Brazil has the capability to acquire advanced technology and produce vehicles that can compete with those from any country in the world. This means creating jobs, increasing income, and enhancing professional expertise for Brazilians. We hope GWM will make Brazil its production base in Latin America. The Brazilian government stands ready to support businesses and welcomes more Chinese companies to invest here.”

Brazilian Vice President Alckmin, the Minister of Labor, and the Mayor of Iracemápolis also gave speeches, jointly opening a new chapter for GWM in Latin America. Guests at the ceremony praised GWM’s rapid growth and contributions to Brazil’s automotive market and expressed confidence in the company’s ability to further drive innovation and transformation in the industry. During the event, the Great Place to Work Institute awarded GWM Brazil the “Great Place To Work” (GPTW) honor. In addition, GWM announced a donation of 500,000 reais to local schools in Iracemápolis to help improve educational facilities.

Located in Iracemápolis, São Paulo, the GWM Brazil plant covers a total area of 1.2 million square meters, with 94,000 square meters of built-up area. It houses welding workshops, robotic painting lines, assembly lines, energy and equipment facilities, and logistics supply systems. With an initial annual production capacity of 50,000 vehicles, the plant is expected to create 1,000 jobs by the end of this year. Initial models will include the HAVAL H9, POER P30, and the HAVAL H6 series. The plant also supports flexible production of multiple energy types, including hybrid (HEV), plug-in hybrid (PHEV), and diesel.

Since entering the Brazilian market in 2021, GWM has reached annual sales of 29,000 units within just three years, ranking 14th in the market. In the first half of this year, GWM sold over 15,700 vehicles in Brazil, up 19.8% year-on-year—17 percentage points above the industry average—demonstrating the company’s confidence and determination to expand overseas and compete globally.

Rooted in Brazil, expanding across Latin America, and reaching the world, GWM will continue to invest in Brazil, focusing on quality jobs, technological leadership, and R&D. The opening of the Brazil plant marks a new chapter in Chinese automotive globalization. With this plant, GWM will strengthen localized smart manufacturing, deepen its presence in Latin America, and bring its products and services to more global markets.

