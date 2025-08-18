FiEE, Inc. Debuting Soon at the 2025 Osaka World Expo, with Dreamy-Designed Booth Symbolising Infinite Possibilities

HONG KONG, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — FiEE, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIEE) (“FiEE” or the “Company”), a technology company integrating IoT, connectivity and AI to redefine brand management solutions in the digital era, is pleased to share about their booth design and technologies to be showcased at the 2025 World Expo Osaka on August 26th through August 28th (10:00–17:00 on August 26th and 27th; 10:00–16:00 on August 28th). We warmly invite all interested parties to experience these innovations firsthand!

FiEE’s booth will open at the MYDOME exhibition hall in Osaka, Japan. The booth will showcase the Company’s latest logo, highlighting a rich, colorful, and dreamy feel. The color scheme presents a cosmic-level fantasy, symbolizing infinite possibilities and the sparks of creators pulsating into the heartbeat of the galaxy. This color palette serves as the primary design for the booth.

In addition to the design showing the business philosophy behind FiEE, the booth will showcase the Company’s latest SaaS products and authentication technologies. Visitors entering the FiEE booth will experience a whole new sensation. There will be a signature verification machine: a robotic arm and kiosk that authenticate items by analyzing material and appearance data via blockchain-powered traceability and certification. Moreover, a video alongside the machine will explain the authentication processes. Upon completion of the demonstration, each visitor will have the opportunity to purchase a figurine or a mini-sculpture in blind-boxes, with six colorways plus a special edition.

“Everyone is warmly invited to experience FiEE’s professional service firsthand and celebrate with souvenirs,” said Rafael Li, Chief Executive Officer of FiEE “The Osaka Expo is an ideal stage to introduce our proprietary SaaS platform and authentication technologies to the international visitors. At the same time, we are looking forward to spreading our mission to the international market: to harness IoT, connectivity, and AI in cultivating a worldwide community of key opinion leaders, delivering brand values across the digital content space. “

The 2025 World Expo in Osaka serves as a premier global platform for technological innovation, offering enterprises unparalleled opportunities to showcase advancements, access international resources, and establish valuable partnerships. Themed as ‘Designing Future Society for Our Lives’, the event showcases several leading technology companies. It has attracted over 10 million visitors since its opening in April 2025.

About FiEE

FiEE, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIEE), formerly Minim, Inc., was founded in 1977. It has a historical track record of delivering comprehensive WiFi/Software as a Service platform in the market. After years of development, it made the strategic decision to transition to a Software First Model in 2023 to expand its technology portfolio and revenue streams. In 2025, FiEE rebranded itself as a technology company leveraging its expertise in IoT, connectivity, and AI to explore new business prospects and extend its global footprint.

FiEE’s services are structured into four key categories: Cloud-Managed Connectivity (WiFi) Platform, IoT Hardware Sales & Licensing, SaaS Solutions, and Professional To-C and To-B Services & Support. Notably, FiEE has introduced its innovative Software as a Service solutions, which integrate its AI and data analytics capabilities into content creation and brand management. This initiative has led to the nurturing of a robust pool of KOLs on major social media platforms worldwide, assisting them in developing, managing, and optimizing their digital presence across global platforms. FiEE’s services include customized graphics and posts, short videos, and editorial calendars tailored to align with brand objectives.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s participation at the 2025 World Expo in Osaka; the expected success of the Company’s new SaaS products; the Company’s business strategy, including its strategic transformation; and the Company’s ability to drive long-term growth and shareholder value. These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company’s expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties related to: the ability of the Company to maintain compliance with the Nasdaq continued listing standards; the impact of fluctuations in global financial markets on the Company’s business and the actions it may take in response thereto; the Company’s ability to execute its plans and strategies; and the impact of government laws and regulations. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and elsewhere in the Company’s subsequent reports on Form 10-Q or Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time and available at www.sec.gov.