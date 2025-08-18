30.5 C
Vientiane
Monday, August 18, 2025
spot_img
Cision PR Newswire

XtalPi Holdings Limited to Announce 2025 Interim Results on August 27, 2025

By Advertorial Desk

This Week

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — XtalPi Holdings Limited (“XtalPi”, or the “Company”) (HKEX: 2228), a leading global technology company in integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics for drug and materials discovery, announced that it will report its interim results for the six months ended June 30, 2025 on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, after the Hong Kong market closes.

The Company will hold a conference call in Chinese with English simultaneous interpretation at 7:00 PM Hong Kong/Beijing Time on August 27, 2025 (7:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on the same day). Details for the conference call are as follows:

For Chinese original audio channel:

Online Registration Link: https://s.comein.cn/five6xyc

Alternatively, participants may access the conference call by dialing the following numbers:

Mainland China:

+86-4001510269

International:

+86-1021377168

Hong Kong, China:

+852-51089680

Taiwan, China:

+886-277083288

United States:

+1-2087016888

Password:

197788

The replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.xtalpi.com/en/investor-relations.

For English simultaneous interpretation channel:

Online Registration Link: https://s.comein.cn/s288yddg

About XtalPi

XtalPi Holdings Limited (XtalPi, 2228.HK) was founded in 2015 by three physicists from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). It is an innovative R&D platform powered by quantum physics, artificial intelligence, and robotics. By integrating first-principles calculations, AI algorithms, high-performance cloud computing, and standardized automation systems, XtalPi provides digital and intelligent R&D solutions for companies in the pharmaceutical, materials science, agricultural technology, energy, new chemicals, and cosmetics industries.

Investor Relations Contact:

In China:

XtalPi Holdings Limited
Investor Relations
Email: ir@xtalpi.com

Piacente Financial Communications
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
Email: XtalPi@thepiacentegroup.com

In the United States:

Piacente Financial Communications
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
Email: XtalPi@thepiacentegroup.com

Latest article

ABOUT US

The leading English language news website in Laos.

Contact us info@laotiantimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Laotiantimes.com