XtalPi Holdings Limited to Announce 2025 Interim Results on August 27, 2025

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — XtalPi Holdings Limited (“XtalPi”, or the “Company”) (HKEX: 2228), a leading global technology company in integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics for drug and materials discovery, announced that it will report its interim results for the six months ended June 30, 2025 on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, after the Hong Kong market closes.
The Company will hold a conference call in Chinese with English simultaneous interpretation at 7:00 PM Hong Kong/Beijing Time on August 27, 2025 (7:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on the same day). Details for the conference call are as follows:
For Chinese original audio channel:
Online Registration Link: https://s.comein.cn/five6xyc
Alternatively, participants may access the conference call by dialing the following numbers:
|
Mainland China:
|
+86-4001510269
|
International:
|
+86-1021377168
|
Hong Kong, China:
|
+852-51089680
|
Taiwan, China:
|
+886-277083288
|
United States:
|
+1-2087016888
|
Password:
|
197788
The replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.xtalpi.com/en/investor-relations.
For English simultaneous interpretation channel:
Online Registration Link: https://s.comein.cn/s288yddg
About XtalPi
XtalPi Holdings Limited (XtalPi, 2228.HK) was founded in 2015 by three physicists from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). It is an innovative R&D platform powered by quantum physics, artificial intelligence, and robotics. By integrating first-principles calculations, AI algorithms, high-performance cloud computing, and standardized automation systems, XtalPi provides digital and intelligent R&D solutions for companies in the pharmaceutical, materials science, agricultural technology, energy, new chemicals, and cosmetics industries.
