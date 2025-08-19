Doosan Robotics Opens Authorized Training Center at the University of Maine

ORONO, Maine and PLANO, Texas, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Doosan Robotics, a global leader in robotics innovation, announced the opening of an Authorized Training Center at the University of Maine’s Advanced Manufacturing Center (AMC) in Orono. The new facility, housed in AMC’s state-of-the-art B.O.T. Loft, is a dedicated space for robotics, automation, and networked systems training.



Hyunsoo Kim, vice president of sales at Doosan Robotics and Bradley Denholm, Associate Director of Workforce Development at the University of Maine Advanced Manufacturing Center(from left)

The training center will provide hands-on instruction in robot programming, system integration, and industrial applications using Doosan Robotics’ systems, along with a variety of other robotic technologies. The curriculum is designed to serve both students and the general public, offering accessible, skill-based education aligned with the needs of today’s high-tech workforce. Doosan Robotics will support the center with official training materials, structured lesson plans, and educational robot kits.

Located in the heart of the AMC, the B.O.T. Loft is a hub for workforce development in Maine and beyond. It offers training opportunities ranging from K–12 summer programs to professional certifications. Doosan’s involvement expands the diversity of technology offered within the space and reinforces the university’s mission to deliver industry-aligned, real-world training opportunities.

This partnership also marks the expansion of Doosan Robotics’ U.S. training network, joining its existing Authorized Training Center in Plano, Texas. Through this collaboration, Doosan aims to contribute to the development of a highly skilled robotics workforce while supporting the broader adoption of intelligent automation.

“Establishing a robust education ecosystem is just as important as developing advanced robot technology,” said Hyunsoo Kim, vice president of sales at Doosan Robotics. “By expanding our network of training centers and continuously enhancing our curriculum, we aim to nurture the next generation of robotics experts and drive broader adoption of intelligent robots worldwide.”

“We’re thrilled to expand our relationship with Doosan Robotics and to host the company’s first university-based Authorized Training Facility in North America,” said John Belding, director of the Advanced Manufacturing Center at the University of Maine. “Partnering with a global leader like Doosan allows UMaine to offer direct, hands-on experience with the advanced technology that is shaping the future of manufacturing, and this relationship exemplifies our commitment to regional workforce development in the high-demand fields of robotics and automation.”

This initiative also benefits from the presence of Industrial Automation Supply, Doosan Robotics’ authorized distributor in Portland, Maine, which provides regional manufacturers with access to automation and robotics solutions.

The University of Maine, founded in 1865, is the state’s only public research university and a recognized leader in advanced manufacturing education. The AMC B.O.T. Loft exemplifies the university’s commitment to hands-on, experiential learning in robotics and automation, serving students, educators, and industry professionals alike.

About Doosan Robotics

Doosan Robotics, founded in 2015 and a subsidiary of the Doosan Group (est. 1896), designs and manufactures high-performance robotic systems that drive automation in manufacturing, packaging, logistics, healthcare, research, and more. In 2022, the company established its U.S. headquarters in Plano, Texas. Doosan Robotics is known for its user-friendly, adaptable, and reliable robot systems. With a global presence spanning multiple vertical industries, Doosan Robotics continues to support innovation and operational excellence worldwide. More information is available at www.doosanrobotics.com.

About the University of Maine: As Maine’s only public research university and a Carnegie R1 top-tier research institution, the University of Maine advances learning and discovery through excellence and innovation. Founded in 1865 in Orono, UMaine is the state’s land, sea and space grant university with a regional campus at the University of Maine at Machias. Our students come from all over the world and work with faculty conducting fieldwork around the globe — from the North Atlantic to the Antarctic. Located on Marsh Island in the homeland of the Penobscot Nation with UMaine Machias located in the homeland of the Passamaquoddy Nation, UMaine’s statewide mission is to foster an environment that creates tomorrow’s leaders. As the state’s flagship institution, UMaine offers nearly 200 degree programs through which students can earn bachelor’s, master’s, professional master’s and doctoral degrees as well as graduate certificates. For more information about UMaine and UMaine Machias, visit umaine.edu/about/quick-facts/ and machias.edu/about-umm/umm-facts/.

