Laos Eyes Hydropower to Drive Digital Mining Sector

Laos is exploring digital asset mining as a new use for its surplus hydropower, positioning the sector as a potential pillar of sustainable economic growth.

This direction came at a high-level meeting in Vientiane on 20 August, hosted by the Ministry of Technology and Communications to review progress on the country’s digital asset mining pilot project.

Chaired by Minister Boviengkham Vongdara, the session framed the initiative as a strategic effort to convert Laos’ natural and technological advantages into long-term economic opportunities.

At the center of the discussion was the nation’s abundant hydropower.

Although Laos produces more electricity than it can currently export, limited transmission capacity and delayed negotiations have left part of this resource underutilized.

Officials see digital asset mining as a productive solution, enabling the country to transform surplus power into economic value.

Diversifying Revenue, Strengthening Resilience

Beyond energy use, the project has ambitions to diversify national revenue. With a narrow base of income sources and growing pressure on foreign reserves, policymakers view digital asset mining as a way to secure more stable earnings that can strengthen financial resilience and support future development.

Another priority is encouraging domestic investment. Instead of depending solely on government funding, the pilot is designed to encourage participation from local entrepreneurs.

Regulations are being developed to guide investment, curb unnecessary outflows of foreign currency, and ensure that the economic gains remain within the country.

Minister Boviengkham emphasized that the meeting was not only about tracking progress but also about addressing key challenges, including electricity allocation, financial commitments, and the urgent need for clear regulatory frameworks.