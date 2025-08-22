Mount Taishan has ranked first in the country in terms of search popularity for seven consecutive months

TAI’AN, China, Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — This is a report from the Shandong office of Hong Kong Business Daily. On August 13, Maidian Research Institute, a well-known research institution in China’s cultural and tourism industry, released the Top 100 List of 5A Scenic Spot Brands in July 2025. Mount Taishan Scenic Spot ranked first in the Top 10 5A Scenic Spot Search Index in July 2025, which is the seventh consecutive month that Mount Taishan Scenic Spot ranked first in China.

The Maidian brand index MBI (scenic park brand) mainly analyzes the brand’s communication power on the Internet and mobile Internet from four dimensions: search index, comment index, operation index and media index. According to the analysis, in July, Mount Taishan’s search, comment, media and operation index in 5A scenic spots showed a month on month growth trend.

Mount Taishan is the first world cultural and natural heritage and world geological park. In the eyes of Chinese people, it is not only a natural mountain, but also a “cultural mountain” and “spiritual mountain”. It is known as the epitome of Chinese history and culture and the symbol of the Chinese national spirit.

In recent years, Mount Taishan Scenic Area has taken South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan and other Southeast Asian countries or regions as breakthrough points to deeply explore and expand overseas markets and carry out targeted marketing and promotion. At the same time, we will increase communication and cooperation with local travel agents, continue to expand the high-end customer market, and optimize the customer source structure.

In the future, Mount Taishan Scenic Spot will focus on giving play to Mount Taishan’s resource characteristics and brand advantages, aiming to build Mount Taishan into an international first-class tourist resort and cultural and tourism health highland with strong core competitiveness, great international influence, high tourist satisfaction, strong sense of public happiness, and beautiful and pleasant ecology, continue to improve the quality of tourism services, effectively promote Mount Taishan’s tourism to continue heating up, and the number of tourists continues to rise.